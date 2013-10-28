15 Stylish Movie Costumes and How to Get the Look

All this week, every time-slot previously reserved for daydreaming will be replaced with contemplating ideas for costumes. Halloween is every style guru’s favorite holiday, and rightfully so, considering it’s one of the rare moments you walk around wearing just about anything.

This Halloween, instead of raiding the Party City racks, shop for a costume you can reuse long past the holiday. We picked 15 of our favorite stylish movie characters—from Annie in “Annie Hall” to Margo in “The Royal Tenenbaums”—and put together exactly how to get the look using gorgeous designer pieces that you don’t have to step inside of a crowded costume shop to buy. (Ed note: These are high-fashion suggestions for high-fashion costumes, and you can easily snag more affordable options if you’d rather skip the “investment” pieces.)

Best of all, you’ll likely wear a lot of these pieces again! (We’re especially enamored with the Rosie Assoulin pants that make up part of our Annie Hall look … ) No more wasting your hard-earned green on pre-packaged costumes that get shifted to the back of your closet for years to come—these will still be appropriate on the other 364 days of the year.