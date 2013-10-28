15 Stylish Movie Costumes and How to Get the Look

All this week, every time-slot previously reserved for daydreaming will be replaced with contemplating ideas for costumes. Halloween is every style guru’s favorite holiday, and rightfully so, considering it’s one of the rare moments you walk around wearing just about anything.
This Halloween, instead of raiding the Party City racks, shop for a costume you can reuse long past the holiday. We picked 15 of our favorite stylish movie characters—from Annie in “Annie Hall” to Margo in “The Royal Tenenbaums”—and put together exactly how to get the look using gorgeous designer pieces that you don’t have to step inside of a crowded costume shop to buy. (Ed note: These are high-fashion suggestions for high-fashion costumes, and you can easily snag more affordable options if you’d rather skip the “investment” pieces.)
Best of all, you’ll likely wear a lot of these pieces again! (We’re especially enamored with the Rosie Assoulin pants that make up part of our Annie Hall look … ) No more wasting your hard-earned green on pre-packaged costumes that get shifted to the back of your closet for years to come—these will still be appropriate on the other 364 days of the year.
No closet is complete without the makings of Margot from "The Royal Tenenbaums." This costume's a cinch, since a long fur coat and a pair of black flats are seriously chic cold-weather gear. While the Birkin bag may be a bit much, there are plenty of handbags (designer or not) that can complete this ensemble.
A.P.C. Fur Coat, Net-a-Porter; REPETTO Flats, $320 at Net-a-Porter; Alexander Wang Bag, Far Fetch
How did Mia Wallace make a simple black-pants-and-white-button-down ensemble look so darn sexy? With red lipstick and a killer black wig, that's how. Without that much effort, this combo creates a costume that should please your inner bad girl with a minimum amount of fuss.
Acne button down, $260 at shop.acnestudios.com; Marc Jacobs Button Down, $58; Helmut Lang Trousers, $360 at neimanmarcus.com
While most costume iterations of Vivan Ward in "Pretty Woman" include bodycon minidresses and thigh-boots, we much prefer Miss Vivian decked out in Rodeo Drive's high-end finest—on Edward Lewis' credit card, of course.
Parker Dress, $374; Harrods.com Hat, $170, Harrods; Tory Burch Gloves, $165, Tory Burch
If not for Cher Horowitz, we might not have been introduced to Alaia or Fred Segal at such a young age. Pay tribute to this '90s style icon with a mix of patterns and basics that can be reused for work, nights out, or those fancy weekend brunches.
Nasty Gal Skirt, $48, Nasty Gal; Farfetch.com Shirt, $420.53, Far Fetch
Olivia Newton and her skintight leather pants are as hot as they come. (Fun fact: Did you know she had to be sewn into her pants in the movie?) If you a "sexy" costume this Halloween, dressing up as Sandy is a safe bet—not to mention a great excuse to buy a pair of leather pants. It’s a win-win!
MANGO Quilted Leather Jacket, $249, Mango; Rag and Bone Leather Pants, $990, Neiman Marcus; American Apparel Top, $30, American Apparel
While the Heathers themselves may have been bullies, no one can deny they had seriously amazing fashion sense. Seriously, they made croquet cool. Channel your inner Heather this year with a colorful blazer and white tights.
+People Navy Blazer, $982, Far Fetch; Michael Kors Red Blazer, $660, YOOX; MSGM Floral Skirt, $455, The Corner; 3.1. Phillip Lim Plaid Skirt, $375, Nordstrom; Topshop Tights, $20, Topshop
In the grand history of divas, few women can compare to Cleopatra in her prime, and Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra is a delicious double-dose of diva. (She wore a 24-carat gold dress in the movie!) While it’s impractical to splurge on a real gold dress (sigh), you can still dress like a queen in vibrant colors, like orange or emerald, topping the outfit off with statement gold accessories.
Roberto Cavalli Cuff, Net-a-Porter; Citrine By the Stones Choker, $225 and Citrine By the Stones Earrings, $250; Alice and Olivia Dress, $178
If there is one look that sums up the classic '80s girl, it's probably Susan in "Desperately Seeking Susan." Never have lace tops, combined with baggy pants and bow headbands, been so sexy. Take a gold blazer and pair it with a pleated high waist skirt and a fitted crop top.
Jacket, Giada Forte, $855, The Dreslyn; Helmut Lang Pants, $240, Helmut Lang; Alice + Olivia Lace Top, $220, Alice + Olivia; Eugenia Kim Headband, $145, Shopbop; Isabel Marant Belt, $185, Net-a-Porter
To even the toughest cynic, "Dirty Dancing" is a cult classic that makes you believe summer love is real and that ballroom dancing can be learned in just a few lessons. (FYI: It’s incredibly hard.) But really, why can’t we just run around in tights and crop tops every day?
Spanx tights, $42, Spanx; Alexander Wang T-Shirt, $195; Commando Black Underwear, $36, Shopbop; Falke Tights, $59, Shopbop; Monique Lhuillier Metallic Sandal
Edie Sedgwick’s fierce and innovative style was an inspiration for art and fashion alike. While her abusive drug habits could scare even the writers of "Requiem for a Dream," she was first and foremost a '60s fashion icon. Edie kept it daring with her thick, dark eyeliner, oversize metallic earrings, and fur coats galore. If you want to step it up this Halloween, this is one poor little rich girl worth emulating.
Theory Icon Sleeveless Sweater, $295, Theory; Theory Icon Pencil Skirt, $275, Theory; Maximillian Fur Coat, Bloomingdale's; Falke Tights, $59, Shopbop; Tory Burch Boots, $550, Bloomingdale's
Woody Allen has a knack for making quirky look cool, and no one epitomizes that better than the title character in "Annie Hall." Perhaps it's her incessant, nervous rambling, or maybe it's her casual usage of ties. An Annie costume is the definition of quirky-chic, and features lots of pieces (hello, wide-leg pants) that can be re-used through the cold weather months.
Rosie Assoulin Wide Leg Trousers; Helmut Lang Vest, $415 at neimanmarcus.com; Charvet Tie, $220 at neimanmarcus.com; Marc Jacobs Button Down: $58 at marcjacobs.com
At a young age, Bianca Stratford taught us the value of a Prada backpack, and we are truly grateful. For someone so in love with herself, there is no better way to pay homage than by dressing as her for this Halloween. We know her prom outfit was hot pink, but consider copying the look in black so you can actually re-wear the pieces come holiday party season.
Alice + Olivia Skirt, $368, Alice + Olivia; Topshop Crop Top, $56, Topshop
If nothing else, Bonnie can be credited with taking the beret look away from French artists and making it her own. If you think you have similar swag, this is one timeless costume that never fails to impress. Just gather the basics and find yourself a Clyde.
Givenchy Scarf, $305, Givenchy; Rachel Zoe Top, $215, Saks; Mulberry.com Beret, $210, Mulberry; Jonathan Saunders Skirt, $775, Stylebop
Wearing a white dress post-Labor Day may be taboo, but didn't you know those rules were meant to be broken? Dressing in all-white as Sharon Stone from "Basic Instinct" will not only you’re dressing up as Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. The all-white ensemble will get you attention in more ways than one.
Alice and Olivia Dress, $297 at Shopbop; Balmain Coat at Net-a-Porter; Proenza Schouler Heels, $675.00, Net-a-Porter
Don’t pretend you weren’t that girl in college that covered her dorm room wall with posters of Audrey Hepburn. The "Breakfast at Tiffanys" look remains a classic—and all you really need is the perfect LBD. We suggest mastering the vernacular to match the dress, peppering words like “dear” and “darling” into conversation, and referring to everyone as "Fred."
McQ Dress, $551 at neimanmarcus.com; Malene Birger Dress, $495