Fashionable TV & Film Characters Who Would Make Perfect Halloween Costumes

We love Halloween as much as the next person, but each year, we wonder if it’s worth it to spend tens (and sometimes hundreds) of dollars on a costume only to wear it once. There has to be a way to be both frugal and festive. And though there are no dirt-cheap Halloween costumes (unless you’re taking the DIY route or sticking some cat ears on and calling it a day), there are a lot of ways to get more bang for your buck.
That’s where TV and film characters, such as Clueless‘s Cher Horowitz and Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper, come in. Not only are these characters iconic, making for the perfect, recognizable Halloween costume, they’re also pretty darn stylish, meaning that you might be able to repurpose some of their clothes post-Halloween day. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 fashionable TV and film characters who would make awesome Halloween costumes. Here’s how to re-create their looks with clothes you’ll actually wear again.
Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde"
From the minute she debuted on screen, Legally Blonde's Elle Woods was an icon. The character was known for her all-pink outfits, and though her look here has blue and purple accents, it came at a pivotal point in the film: when Elle declared once and for all that orange is not the new pink. The look includes a pink newsboy-inspired cap, a rainbow off-the-shoulder top and, of course, a small dog. (You can use a live one, but we provided a stuffed option just in case.)
Pink newsboy cap, $7 at Gravity Trading; off-the-shoulder blouse, $23 at Love Culture; stuffed Chihuahua, $20 at Amazon
Photo:
MGM Distribution Co.
Betty Cooper from "Riverdale"
From Veronica Lodge's preppy-goth chic to Cheryl Blossom HBIC aesthetic, there are a lot of outfits to love on Riverdale. But our pick for the most recognizable is Betty Cooper's crown sweater from Jughead's 16th birthday. In addition to the sweater, the look includes a white button-up shirt and dark jeans. Oh, and of course, Betty's signature bouncy ponytail.
Crown sweater, $35 at Look Human; white dress shirt, $55 at Everlane; dark-washed jeans, $60 at Madewell
Photo:
The CW.
Lara Jean Covey from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
Let's face it: Almost everything Lara Jean Covey wears in To All the Boys I've Loved Before is worthy of re-creating. The character has a wardrobe that transcends generations, which is why we're focusing on her most-seen outfit: the one on the movie poster. The look includes a plaid skirt, a pink cardigan and a gray pullover-like sweater underneath.
Pink cardigan, $13 at H&M; plaid skirt, $13 at Shein; gray pullover, $80 at J.Crew
Photo:
Netflix.