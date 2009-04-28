Movers and Shakers: Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss

Here at StyleCaster, we have a heavy appreciation for all things intelligent (after all, we do employ the world’s most sophisticated personalization technology to bring you style tailored just for your tastes and weather). That’s why we’re so impressed with Fame Game, a site that uses a complex series of algorithms and formulas to track an individual’s rise to fame. It’s an interesting study to observe who is currently rising to the top as opposed to who is lacking attention these days.

As an homage to Fame Game, I’ll be posting about their latest Movers and Shakers whose attention stats are rising the fastest week by week. This week’s gal of the moment? Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss, designer of pretty dresses and swimwear, and general friendly face on the scene.

Attention graph courtesy of Fame Game

Who: Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss, Fashion designer

Where: City Harvest’s “An Evening of Practical Magic.” Shoshanna also attended Jill Kargman’s Book Launch for “The Ex-Mrs. Hedgefund” hosted by Frederic Fekkai Fifth, and her attention is rising with the recent launch of her new swimwear line with Charlotte Ronson, “Made with Love,” which they celebrated with Lucky Magazine.

Why: Shoshanna ranked #1 in Fame Game’s MOVERS and SHAKERS list in the “FASHION” category for the week ending April 24th, 2009

Fame Game Stats:

Current Rank: 263 as of April 24th (out of 200,000)

Top Rank Ever: 100

Connection Index: 280 (out of 200,000)

Events: 113

People Connections: 186

Recent News/Editorial Mentions: 16

Top Connections: fashion designer Charlotte Ronson, Nylon Mag Accessories Director Dani Stahl, Earnest Sewn jeans co-founder and PR director Eleanor Ylvisaker, and financier (as well as Shoshanna’s husband), Josh Gruss