Move Over Thomas Keller, Is 14-Year-Old Flynn McGarry the Next Great Chef?



The name Flynn McGarry is causing quite a stir in the food world as of late, thanks to the man—well, teenager—behind the name. McGarry is a 14-year-old cooking prodigy who will work his magic at a swanky Beverly Hills restaurant called BierBeisl on January 30. He’s previously showed off his craft at establishments like New York’s legendary Eleven Madison Park. Pretty impressive, no? In order to better prepare for the latest culinary sensation, we decided to compile everything you need to know about him.

How It All Started: “My mom didn’t really like cooking, and when she did cook I didn’t really like her food. And I was watching something on the Food Network, and I thought, ‘I could do this,’” McGarry stated. “And so I went to the bookstore and I looked for the thickest, biggest cookbook. And I found ‘The French Laundry’ by Thomas Keller. And things were very hard to make and took six-plus hours to cook. So I decided to try something simpler, like salmon and potatoes and it went from there.” Considering French Laundry is one of the most iconic restaurants today, this clearly isn’t a bad place to imitate.

His First Gig: He teamed up with his mother Meg McGarry and started Eureka, a supper club “pop-up.” Since it was a very independent operation, they ran the business out of their San Fernando Valley home, where they would host monthly dinner parties. Their home kitchen didn’t have enough space to accomodate, so he basically gave up his bedroom to pursue his dreams.

“At first, my parents were fine with it, but then they asked, ‘Do you want to be sleeping next to a stove?’ And I was so in to it, and I was like, ‘Yes!’” he said. “It started off as two tables with some gas burners, my desk and my bed. But the problem was that I need more space for more things, so I downsized my bed, got rid of my desk. And I was living in there for like a year, and I would sleep on my bed, pop it up, do my schoolwork at my work space table. It was difficult because I was 13 and pretty much living and sleeping, and then the rest of the time it was a kitchen.”

About Eureka: Eureka serves its guests 8 to 12 courses for a tasting menu that costs $150. Sample menu items include sunchoke with sunflower, grapefruit and yogurt, scallop with fennel, turnip, olive and sorrel, and beef with mustard, apple, juniper and black trumpet. Considering most of us had a penchant for fast food at this age, we’re more than impressed with the fact that he can appreciate these types of culinary sensibilities.

About BierBeisl: His first gig at BierBeisl, an Austrian restaurant is also a pop-up event, this Wednesday, January 30. It will be $160 a person. Menu items for the night include sunchoke confit with a smoked sunchoke puree, with yogurt and dehydrated grapefruit, topped with sunflower seeds as an appetizer, and smoked sturgeon with onions, pine vinegar tapioca and rye bread.

What’s Next From Flynn?: Obviously, he has a long career ahead of him, and he told ABC that naysayers don’t get him down. “Someone wrote that 2012 was the year the teenage chef went away,” he said. “Well, I am here to tell them that that isn’t true and I am just getting started.” We can’t wait to see what’s next, and hopefully McGarry will land a permanent residency at a top restaurant so we can all check out his cuisine.