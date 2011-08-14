Move Over, Kate Middleton: Another Royal Covers French Vogue

While the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has emerged as a global style icon lately with her smart (albeit conservative) fashion choices and championing of world-class designers like Alexander McQueen and Erdem Moralioglu, she most likely wouldn’t step out of the box for a high-gloss fashion spread. However, French royal Charlotte Casiraghi — Princess Caroline of Monaco’s daughter and the fourth in line for the Monaco throne — was more than happy to pose in Fall 2011’s top trends for Vogue Paris’ September issue.

Shot by British Royal Family favorite Mario Testino, we see Charlotte in looks by Isabel Marant, Chanel, Gucci and YSL — even showing quite a bit of skin. The only one of these images that I could see Duchess Catherine ever emulating is the one of Charlotte with her horse, since I am willing to bet that she’d never be caught dead in a sparkly Balmain mini-dress.

What do you think about Emmanuelle Alt’s first September cover for French Vogue?