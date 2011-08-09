Move Over, Karl! Anna Dello Russo Is Next Up At Macy’s

Perhaps in order to compete with large retailers like H&M and Target who get design heavyweights to collaborate with them on the regular (Lanvin, Versace, Proenza Schouler, Missoni… you get the picture) Macy’s is seriously stepping up their high-fashion game. Just last week, Macy’s unveiled its Fall 2011 collection for Impulse, designed by the one and only Karl Lagerfeld, and today the nationwide retailer announced that Vogue Japan’s very own Anna Dello Russo would be guest editing and styling their in-house I.N.C. label for fall.

Although ADR isn’t actually designing anything for the collection (at least as far as we know), we’re pretty excited to see how the woman who’s known for her ultra glitzy and glamorous aesthetic will style I.N.C.’s simple workwear. We’re also pretty pumped about the ad campaign — if the preview image above is any indication, Karolina Kurkova and the editrix herself are the line’s new faces!

