Move Over Gaga-Kreayshawn Gets Her Fashion Game On

Ever since Gaga came on the scene, it seemed every diva in the game was trying to up their shock value-a niche that seems solely Gaga.

Cut to, Kreayshawn. The daughter of Elka Zolot, former member of the San Francisco Garage-Punk band The Trashwomen, seems to be bringing something unique to the table. The tiny California white-girl rapper appears to have the same non-conformist creativity of a Gwen Stefani. Perhaps that’s why Gwen is skipping her NYC fashion week show to focus on her music?

Breaking new ground with her sound and swag, Kreayshawn quickly garnered indie cred directing underground music videos from unknowns to legends such as The Red Hot Chili Peppers. And has now gone mainstream with her break-out youtube video hit “Gucci Gucci.”

She recently signed to Columbia Records so you’ll be hearing more. Give the video a looksy. I’ve been singing the hook all weekend. “Gucci Gucci, Louis Louis, Fendi Fendi, Prada-Basic bitches wear that shit, so I don’t even bother.”

Preach gurl!