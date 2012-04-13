Move Over Neck Pillow, Betsey Johnson Is Going To Be Your Next Best Travel Companion

If nail art, yummy cupcakes and awesomely girly clothes aren’t enough to fill your Betsey Johnson fix, then we’ve got some pretty sweet news for you. The bi-coastal designer has teamed up with Trunk and Trolley to debut a line of luggage that will make your travels just a tad more stylish.

Take your pick whether you want to spice up your adventures with the Glam Cheetah line which takes Betsey’s infamous animal print and washes it in a bold red color, or if you want to keep things surprisingly sweet for your holiday by traveling with the Punk line that features a black and red cherry graphic pattern.

From funky weekend bags to laptop cases to even a few iPad-fitting clutches that could double as a statement-making handbag, these items are perfect for a weekend at the beach with your best gal pals, a cross-country road trip slash festival hopping or camping out in the city for some much needed retail therapy.

Price tags for all these bad boys will range from $195 to $420, so fingers-crossed that you (or the airport) won’t be losing them any time soon. Otherwise, you can just go back to your local Dillard’s department store or Betsey Johnson boutique after May and splurge on another set of travel companions.

Check out the entire Betsey Johnson Luggage Collection in the slideshow above, and let us know which items you’ve got your eye on by leaving a comment down below!