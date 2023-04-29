8 Motivational Mantras For Brighter, More Positive Days

Do you ever feel like giving up on your dreams or goals? Maybe you’re facing a difficult challenge, you’re just feeling unmotivated, or mercury has stationed retrograde (yikes!). Whatever the reason, it’s normal to struggle with staying motivated. Fortunately, there are some simple and effective motivational daily mantras that can help you keep going, no matter what.

Beyond using language to improve your disposition, it’s important to also bake time into your schedule for self-care. Simple changes like unsubscribing from unnecessary email blasts, getting a plant, going for a meditative walk, or lighting a candle can provide an instant mood-boost. Stocking up on self-care beauty items such as a gentle facial cleanser or restorative toner can certainly help, too.

For when the going gets rough, though, the easiest way to plan for less stressful days is to practice repeating motivational mantras. It’s completely up to you to decide when to share these with yourself—some folks prefer doing so first thing in the morning while others save it for bedtime—but the first step is to simple get started. Below, eight motivational mantras for better days ahead.

“Believe in Yourself”

Believing in yourself is the first step to achieving your goals. When you doubt your abilities, you limit your potential. So, repeat this morning mantra to yourself whenever you need a reminder that you are capable of achieving anything you set your mind to.

“You Got This”

Sometimes, all we need is a little bit of encouragement to keep going. Repeat this mantra to yourself whenever you’re facing a difficult challenge. It will help you stay focused and motivated, knowing that you have the strength and resilience to overcome any obstacle.