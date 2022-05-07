Mother’s Day Zodiac: The Type Of Mom You Have, According To Her Zodiac Sign

No matter how much she may frustrate you, there’s no one who holds more significance in your life than your mother. She’s the person who brought you into this world and taught you about love; the person who took care of you when you needed it most. And if you’re wondering how to thank her for all that she’s done for you on Mother’s Day, her zodiac sign is the perfect thing to keep in mind!

If you’re a fan of astrology, you’ve probably spent countless hours analyzing your birth chart and reading up on your compatibility with your crush. However, if you’re not using astrology to reflect on your family dynamics, you’re really missing out, because it’s nothing short of illuminating. Your mother’s zodiac sign (and the way her birth chart affects yours) can say so much about your relationship with her. Astrology can describe why you butt heads, why you get along and how your relationship has evolved over the years. Your mother may be far from perfect, but if you’re lucky, the list of reasons to love her will never stop growing.

Here’s what your mother’s zodiac sign has to say about who she is and the type of mom she is to you:

Aries

If your mom is an Aries, she never gives up. She’s full of energy, always up for a challenge and trusts her gut in any given situation. She’s probably super competitive whenever you play boardgames with her, and at times, I bet she can be too brash for comfort. However, at the end of the day, your mother also taught you to conquer your wildest dreams and push hard for your desires. Without her, you wouldn’t be the fearless fighter that you are.

Taurus

If your mom is a Taurus, then you know you can rely on her no matter what. And while she can be stubborn, she’s also solid as a rock; someone who comes through on her promises and sees everything through to the end. You follow in her footsteps by having integrity in everything you do. Plus, no one’s a better cook than a Taurus mother, and she probably knew that they key to making you feel better was by whipping you up some comfort food.

Gemini

If you have a Gemini for a mother, then you’re probably much smarter for it. Being the clever person that she is, I bet she’s always up for a late night conversation about all sorts of fascinating topics. Although she can have a sharp tongue, she’s also incredibly hilarious and always knows the right thing to say to make you laugh until your belly hurts. At the end of the day, your Gemini mom is just a kid at heart, which can make her feel more like a cool sibling than a strict mother.

Cancer

If you have a Cancer for a mother, then you’re in luck. After all, Cancer is the most compassionate and caring zodiac sign of all, making your mother someone who puts other people’s needs above her own. Her emotional nature can be a *lot*, but you wouldn’t haver it any other way. She’s incredibly warm and resourceful, making her your favorite person to do art projects with. If you have a Cancer for a mother, you’re probably always looking for reasons to visit home.

Leo

If your mom is a Leo, then you know she lights up the room when she enters it. People gravitate toward her and bask in her light, because her endless charisma and powerful creative spark makes her someone everyone wants to be around. However, she can also be a bit of a diva, making her someone you hate disagreeing with, but that’s what makes her so interesting. You admire her confidence, because it’s taught you so much about how to have confidence in yourself.

Virgo

If your mom is a Virgo, then you probably consider one of the smartest people you know. Whenever you have a question about something, you immediately ask her, because she’s basically a human encyclopedia. She also remembers every little detail, making her someone that remembers your idiosyncrasies and understands you better than you do. She can be a stickler for the rules and overly meticulous at times, her organizational habits set you up for greatness.

Libra

If your mother is a Libra, she’s probably your best friend. She’s funny, charming and always in the mood for a good session of gossip, making her your favorite person to be around. She’s probably incredibly beautiful too, making her your style icon and your beauty guru. Sometimes, she has a hard time making up her mind, so you’ve gotten used to choosing the restaurant for her. However, her easy going nature and non-confrontational nature makes you feel lucky to have her.

Scorpio

If your mother is a Scorpio, you know she would always go to bat for you. She’s highly protective (and she may even be a bit of a helicopter mom at times) but you know it’s just because she cares about you so much that you’re the center of her world. Your Scorpio mom is incredibly perceptive and highly psychic, making her the first person you go to for advice. However, it also means you can’t hide anything from her because she can see *right* through it.

Sagittarius

If you have a Sagittarius for a mom, then you’ve probably shared enough beautiful memories with her to last a lifetime. After all, your Sagittarius mother is an adventurer at heart; someone who answers the call of the wild and goes where the wind takes her. And while this can make her a bit untethered and hard to pin down, it’s also what makes her the most exciting person you know. No one can show you a better time than your own mother and that’s facts.

Capricorn

If your mom is a Capricorn, then you know she’s the head of the household. Being the unflinching leader that she is, your Capricorn mother taught you everything you need to know about having discipline and working hard toward your goals. And while this made her kind of intense at times, you know that you can trust your mom to save the day no matter how bad the situation may be. Your mother is a provider; someone who would build a house for you from scratch.

Aquarius

If your mom is an Aquarius, then she’s probably one of the most unique people you’ve ever known. There’s something about her that sets her apart from everyone else, and chances are, she doesn’t quite fit in with the mold of a typical mother. However, her zany nature has always inspired you to be yourself, because at the end of the day, your mom never bows to the status quo. Instead, she follows the beat of her own drum while teaching you how to do the same.

Pisces

If you have a Pisces for a mother, then you grew up surrounded by empathy and mystical energy. Your mother is as effervescent as they come, making her someone who taught you how to explore the expanse of your imagination and follow your artistic urges. She also taught you how to let go of anger and practice forgiveness, showing you that life is so much sweeter without resentment. She may have been spacey and flakey at times, but that’s only because of what a dreamer she is.