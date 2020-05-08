The Best Mother-Daughter Movies to Watch With Your Mama on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is the time to celebrate the number-one women in our lives: our moms and mother figures. But with you-know-what, it can be hard to celebrate our moms at a safe distance. At least we have Mother’s Day movies, such as Lady Bird, Freaky Friday and Book Club, to watch with the mamas in our lives in person (if you’re quarantined together) or online.

Mother’s Day 2020 is on Sunday, May 10, and while most of us are away from our moms this holiday (due to distance and, well, you know) there are still ways you and your mom can spend quality time together from six-feet apart, and that’s through movies. (ICYMI, here’s a guide on how to watch movies with your loved ones via Netflix Party.) And for those who are lucky enough to be quarantined with their moms or mother figures, well, pour out a couple (or several) mimosas and turn on one of these mother-daughter flicks to celebrate the woman who gave you life, whether physically or emotionally.

Mother’s Day (2016)

Mother’s Day is in the title, so, of course, this romantic comedy about a circle of mothers in Atlanta is a must-watch. In the same format as 2010’s Valentine’s Day and 2011’s New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day follows the storylines of different moms on Mother’s Day whose lives are surprisingly interconnected. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts play a few of the moms whose Mother’s Days go awry.

Because I Said So (2007)

Because I Said So stars Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore as a mother-and-daughter duo who can’t seem to agree about their love lives. Moore stars as Keaton’s youngest daughter, Milly (her older sisters are played by Lauren Graham and Piper Perabo), who just broke up with her boyfriend. Worried that her daughter won’t ever find love, Keaton’s character Daphne hatches a plan for Milly to meet someone nice.

Book Club (2018)

Book Club stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steeburgen as four women who have attended the same monthly book club for 30 years. The movie follows each of the women as they rebuild their lives, while reading their book of the month: Fifty Shades of Grey. As expected from a rom com, hijinks ensue for a seriously fun flick to watch with your mom.

20th Century Women (2016)

Starring Anette Bening, Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning, 20th Century Women follows three women of three different generations as they try to relate to each other. Bening plays a single mother, Gerwig plays a young sophisticated photographer and Fanning plays the provocative friend of Bening’s character’s teenage son.

First Wives Club (1996)

This classic comedy, based on Olivia Goldsmith’s 1992 novel of the same title, follows three divorcées (played by Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler) who seek revenge on their ex-husbands who have left them for younger women. These first wives aren’t messing around.

Bad Moms (2016)

Bad Moms stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as three suburban mothers from Chicago who break bad. Overworked and overcommitted, the the three women put their parental duties on pause and embark on a wild night of fun and adventure that ends in more trouble than they’ve experienced in years.

Monster in Law (2005)

Mother’s Day is for mothers in law too. Monster in Law stars Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda as a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo who, for a back of a better description, do not like each other. The film, which marked Fonda’s return to film after several years, sees Fonda and Lopez feud for 102 deliciously fun minutes.

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Written by Carrie Fisher and inspired by her own relationship with her mother, Debbie Reynolds, Postcards From the Edge is an emotional film about a drug addict (played by Meryl Streep) who reunites with her mother (played by Shirley MacLaine) after years of estrangement.

Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, follows a teenage girl from Sacramento, California (played by Saoirse Ronan), whose tense relationship with her mother (played by Laurie Metcalfe) causes her to act out and apply to a university across the country. Set in the early 2000s, the film offers a look at the contentious relationship between the mother-daughter duo, who, in the end, love each other.

Freaky Friday (2003)

Who hasn’t seen the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday? The teen comedy follows Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother-daughter duo swap bodies due to a magical fortune cookie from a Chinese restaurant, which leads to a hilarious freakout. (Hence the title.) In the end, the spell cause the two to better understand each other.

