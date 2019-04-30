27 Things I’d Actually Consider Buying for My Mom This Mother’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

If your mom is anything like mine, then she’s notoriously difficult to shop for. It’s not her fault—it just seems like she already has everything (aside from things I definitely can’t afford as a gift, like an incredible beach vacation). But, after scouring my mom’s favorite sites, her Pinterest and just flat-out asking her what she’d want as Mother’s Day gifts, I finally compiled a selection of things I’d actually consider buying for my mom this year. (You’re welcome for taking so much time doing this, mom.)

Obviously no two moms are alike, but I believe there are similarities amongst them that allow me to put gifts into several categories. The first is pampering—gifts that allow your mom to do a little something nice for herself. This could be anything from some nice lotion to a complete spa package. The second is home decor “lite.” I never like to presume my mom wants me to add decor to her home, but I do know her style pretty well. If you think you know how your mom likes to decorate, get her a gift—a throw pillow, blanket, vase—that shows you pay attention to her personal decor style. The third category is accessories. I’ve never met a mom who didn’t appreciate a cute piece of jewelry or a useful accessory—like a charging cable keychain or travel jewelry case. Accessories are an easy way to get your mom a thoughtful gift (and they’re usually not too expensive).

So, while our moms may not have the exact same taste, everything on this list fits somewhere into those three categories: pampering, home decor lite and accessories. From cute slip-on sneakers and a kimono-style robe to phone cases and cooling eye masks, there are so many ways to treat your mom this Mother’s Day. Always try to think about your mom’s little quirks, and typically that leads to finding a fun and useful gift she’ll actually be excited to receive. Of course, we all know the best give is love. (Too cheesy? I’ll see myself out now.)

1. Jurlique Rose Body Set, $75 at Anthropologie

My mom introduced to to Jurlique many years ago, and we’re both still obsessed. Their beauty products are such great quality.

2. Garden Party Double Decker Slip-On, $65 at Rifle Paper Co.

If your mom is someone who runs around doing errands or just likes to have a cute and comfy shoe to slip on, you can’t go wrong with some printed slip-ons.

3. Colloquial Melamine Tumblers, $32.50 at Anthropologie

These cups are perfect for entertaining, or just to give the kitchen a little bit of a summer vibe.

4. Medium Travel Jewelry Case, $89 at Mark & Graham

My mom always wears jewelry, and these travel jewelry cases are such a chic way to pack it. Plus, they can all be monogrammed!

5. Organic Pearl Necklace, $75 at Mejuri

A simple pearl necklace is never a bad gift idea.

6. Rainbow Stripe Sunglass Case, $10 at Madewell

If your mom is always losing her glasses, gift her a cute glasses case. It’s fun and useful.

7. Woven Rosewood Throw Blanket, $128 at Anthropologie

You can never have too many blankets in the house.

8. Super Chill Cooler Bag, $32 at ban.do

My mom actually has this cooler bag in another color. She took it to the beach with her and loved it!

9. Floral and Birds XXXII Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Society6

Picking out a throw pillow that matches your mom’s decor is fun way to let her know you recognize her style. Society6 has hundreds of patterns from which you can choose to find the perfect fit.

10. Granado Chestnut Body Butter, $24 at Farm Rio

Slip this pretty body butter into a cute beauty package for your mom.

11. Rainbow Cheetah Phone Case, $25-$50 at Casetify

My mom always loves my phone cases (I literally own this one), but can never seem to pick out one for herself. Surprise your mom with a cute new phone accessory you think she’ll love.

12. Pressed Flower Gel Eye Mask, $8 at Anthropologie

Does your mom get stress headaches? Give her one of these soothing eye masks.

13. “Confidence” Art Print, $25.99-$63.99 at Society6

Remind your mama what she gave ya.

14. Mini Tassel Earrings, $40 at Dazey LA

I love looping my mom in on cool, new jewelry styles. These earrings are ones I can see a person of any age wearing, and they’re beyond cute.

15. District L1 Watch, $130 at Adidas

A classic and simple watch is always a sweet gift idea.

16. Valencia To-Go Tumbler, $14 at Anthropologie

My mom loves to bring ice water everywhere she goes. These tumblers are so cute and perfect for everyday use.

17. Vans Classic Slip-On, $55 at ban.do

Just another cute slip-on option, because my mom wears her Vans slip-ons all the time.

18. Ainsley Earrings, $160 at Rebekah Price

The colors on these earrings are so fun. If your mom is cool and eclectic, she’s sure to love these.

19. Well Done Crystal Eye Roller, $20 at Anthropologie

Give your mom the gift of a mini spa moment.

20. TLD Candles S+P Shaker Candle Set, $17 on Etsy

These candles turn into salt and pepper shakers when they’re done burning. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. 😉

21. Kimono Style Robe, $73 Pretty Plum Sugar

My mom loves wearing her robe around in the morning. This one is so cute and the perfect lightweight structure for summer mornings.

22. Power Up Lightning to USB Tassel Keychain, $59 at Mark & Graham

If your mom’s phone battery always seems to be dead (like my mom’s), get her one of these cute keychains so she can charge her phone on the go. (And you can even get it monogrammed!)

23. Luxe Pressed Flower Phone Case, $60 at Casetify

I have this pretty phone case as well, and my mom loves it. This case can also be customized to say your mom’s name, initials, etc.

24. Lilith Gold Long Pendant Necklace, $78 at Kendra Scott

This necklace would look great with so many different outfits.

25. Lemons to Lemonade Art Print, $24 at Rifle Paper Co.

Give your mom a fun print to remind her all that she taught you.

26. Mediterranean Charm Necklace, $355 at Of a Kind

I love how cute and kitschy this necklace is.

27. Blooming Mother’s Day Greeting Card, $5 at Rifle Paper Co.

Of course, what would Mother’s Day be without a cute card to go with your gift? I love all of Rifle Paper Co.’s Mother’s Day cards—and this one in particular.

