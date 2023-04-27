StyleCaster
Share

Target’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is a Haven of Incredible Ideas—Our Fav Under-$50 Picks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Target’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is a Haven of Incredible Ideas—Our Fav Under-$50 Picks

by
Target’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is a Haven of Incredible Ideas—Our Fav Under-$50 Picks

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you ask: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, 2023, which means you have just a couple weeks left to get your gift(s) together to shower your mom with goodies. Lucky for us all, Target’s Mother’s Day 2023 gift guide is out, and the best part about these gifts is that you can easily *add to cart* and score some pretty cute stuff without having to overthink it.

There’s a reason people say they can never go to Target and just get one thing; there are so many good finds to choose from. But hopefully, this narrowed-down list of what’s hot for Mother’s Day right now will help you feel a little less overwhelmed. Here are our picks for the 10 best Mother’s Day gifts you can pick up at Target right now.

Cotton Lemons Apron - Threshold™

Target

Threshold Cotton Lemons Apron

For the mom that loves to bake, this lemon printed apron may make the perfect gift. Get one for both of you and have a sweet baking day together!
Prince & The Revolution - Purple Rain (Target Exclusive, Vinyl)

Target

Prince & The Revolution – Purple Rain (Target Exclusive, Vinyl)

What mom isn’t a Prince fan? Get her this Target exclusive vinyl and jam out.
Women's Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers

Target

Women’s Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers

Mom’s always seem to have a surplus of slippers on deck, so get her a fresh pair this spring! These fur slide slippers are super plush and only $10.

Women's Paris Crossband Fur Slide… $10
Buy Now
Stoneware Sugar Canister

Target

Stoneware Sugar Jar From Magnolia

If your mom is glued to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ show the second it comes on, give her the shiplap farmhouse ~vibe~ for her kitchenware. There are tons in this space to choose from: like coffee canisters, wooden mug hangers, and more if you want to grab her a few things and gift mom a full set. This sugar jar is too cute to pass up.

BUY NOW: $16.99
Buy Now
Ceramic frame

Courtesy of Target.

Ceramic Photo Frame

Moms are always asking if there’s still a way to print all those photos you text her. Do the work for her and pick up some recent prints of the two of you and pop them in this frame.

BUY NOW: $15
Buy Now
magic bullet blender

Courtesy of Target.

Magic Bullet Blender Set

If mom is always complaining about her old blender, gift her this upgrade for under $40. It’s a steal and comes with all the accessories she needs to blend her favorite smoothies this summer.

BUY NOW: $39.99
Buy Now
belkin boost qi charger

Courtesy of Target.

Belkin Boost Up Qi Charging Pad

This is for the MagSafe case mentioned above. Show mom how she can finally ditch annoying cords and upgrade her charging station once and for all with this kit.

BUY NOW: $21.99 (originally $29.99)
Buy Now
starbucks gift card

Courtesy of Target.

Starbucks Coffee Gift Card

If the only time you and your mom ever have to catch up is when you’re going on coffee runs in your respective states, show her you’re thinking of her with this Starbs gift card. It requires no shipping and can be sent directly to her email, so you can even send it day-of.

BUY NOW: $15-$100
Buy Now
ceramic diffuser

Courtesy of Target.

Ceramic Diffuser

Show mom alternative ways to deal with her stress, by introducing her to calming essential oils. It features a nine-hour run time, and can even change colors while emitting a fine mist that adds an extra element of relaxation.

BUY NOW: $30
Buy Now
Winky lux blush

Courtesy of Target.

Winky Lux Rose Blush

I’m a fan of skipping over the obvious gifts like candles and bath salts and doing something big for mom, like refreshing her whole makeup cabinet. Is she still using the same blush she’s had for five years? Time to give her beauty counter a gentle refresh. Winky Lux’s cream formula melts on the skin to create a dewy natural sun-kissed glow.

BUY NOW: $24.49
Buy Now

StyleCaster Shopping Newsletter Sign Up

Tags:
';
share