Nordstrom Has Hundreds of Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50—Shop Our Top 10 Finds

Calling all last-minute shoppers: It’s not too late to secure a thoughtful gift for Mother’s Day. While we may be inching closer to the actual date (Mother’s Day lands on May 14 this year), many retailers have a surplus of options to buy that will arrive in the knick of time—she’ll never know you left shopping until the very last second.

One of the best places to look for Mother’s Day gifts is none other than Nordstrom. Not only do they have a wide array of gift options, but they also have really cute things across a wide range of budgets, including gifts for under $50. Nordstrom also offers add-ons, such as gift wrap and styling (signature paper, gift boxes and customizable notes), so you won’t have to worry about that either. And for those who really dropped the ball this year, you can buy gifts online and pick them up in-store or curbside before meeting up with your mom to celebrate. Expedited shipping is also an option, with either two-day shipping or one-day shipping available for an additional cost.

Nordstrom carries over 1,500 gifts that retail for $50 and under, so it’s safe to say you’re almost guaranteed to find something the mother figure in your life will enjoy. Since you’re already down to the wire, we did most of the work for you and rounded up our top 10 favorite finds out of the hundreds of options.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Scented Home Candle

Jo Malone is known for its luxe perfume scents, so we can only anticipate the candles are just as deliciously fragrant. If she loves burning candles, she’ll no doubt enjoy having one of Jo Malone’s signature scents filling up the house. Grab a 2-oz size for $38.

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Electric Sky Eau de Parfum

Speaking of perfumes, this Tory Burch scent comes highly rated by reviewers. It’s full of “vibrant and rapturous” notes of blue sage, violet, lavender, cactus flower and palo santo.

MOMA Design Store Raawii Strøm Vase

If she loves hitting a museum from time to time or is into updating the decor around the house, this vase from the MOMA is sure to be a winner. Inspired by the still lifes of Danish artist Vilhelm Lundstrøm, the vase comes in two sizes and five intriguing shades.

Bey-Berk Silver Plate 5 x 7-Inch Picture Frame

You can never go wrong with gifting a thoughtful picture of the two of you—hand it to her in this silver-plated frame.

Little Words Project Girl Mom Stretch Bracelet

Any new moms will love this ‘Girl Mom’ bracelet from Little Words Project, complete with sparkling pink and crystal beads.

Our Place Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan

Did you know the popular cookware brand Our Place is sold at Nordstrom? Don’t miss your chance to snag her this tiny cast iron pan while it’s 20 percent off.

Our Place Daily Cutting Board

To go alongside her new cast iron pan, scoop one of these fun colored cutting boards from Our Place. It’s also on sale for 20 percent off.

Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil

One of Nordstrom’s top-selling beauty products, this ageless oil from Kiehls restores the skin overnight while you rest. It’s luxurious inside and out.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan I can’t think of anyone who would be disappointed in getting the softest cardigan imaginable. This one is made from a “sumptuous, lightweight knit” that is perfect for wearing on chilly mornings and evenings. The lighter color is on sale for less than $48. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long… $47.97 Buy Now

Stanley Tumbler

This may be more practical than it is exciting, but Stanley Tumblers can be hard to come by due to their increased popularity. Grab her one at Nordstrom before it inevitably sells out.