10 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts From Daughters

Another year, another Mother’s Day that completely crept up on me (shoutout to all my fellow last-minute shoppers). Two weeks might not seem like it’s time to push the bright red emergency button, but you always have to account for shipping time, which can sometimes make or break a gift. And as the daughter in my mother-daughter relationship, it’s entirely up to me to deliver on gifts. Now I absolutely love buying presents for my nearest and dearest, but sometimes even the most prepared need a helping hand. So, here I am, looking back on gifts I’ve given that have been a hit and also finding new ones that will put a smile on Mom’s face this Mother’s Day.

Whether your mom is tech-savvy or trend-setting, there’s a Mother’s Day present on this list that’ll surely appeal to her hobbies, interests, wants and needs. And if she already owns everything you could think of, there are unique and personalized options, too—like a sleek digital picture frame or a glossy photobook. These types of gifts tend to go the extra mile and hit a sentimental chord, so be sure to check them out.

Ahead, find the 10 best Mother’s Day gifts from daughters that any mom would be overjoyed to open on May 14. They range from $21 all the way to $2,500 for the super bougie mama bear. Whatever your price point, remember that Mom always deserves the best, especially on Mother’s Day.

Carhartt Duck/Synthetic Open Cuff Glove

The mom who has a green thumb or a penchant for doing work around the house will be thrilled to unwrap a new pair of durable gloves. These ones from Carhartt are made from cotton duck and synthetic leather, so you know they’ll last for the long haul. They also feature an elastic wrist to ensure a cozy fit while Mom’s digging and hammering away.

Aura Carver Digital Picture Frame

If you don’t have time to put together a whole photo album, get Mom this digital picture frame from Aura. I wrapped one up for my own mom a couple of Mother’s Days ago, and she keeps it in her home office to this day (my dad got jealous and wanted one, too). It’s easy to navigate the Aura app to upload photos from near or far, and she’ll love watching the memories swipe across the screen.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi

Your mom will absolutely adore this cozy cardigan from an Oprah-approved brand. This one has a classic design and is made from the comfiest, softest polyester microfiber material. The Barefoot Dreams cardigan comes in five neutral colorways and sizes XS through XL.

Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book

Most moms, like mine, are suckers for photo albums. But gone are the days when we can throw together hand-doodled, sticker-covered books. Step up your photo album game with the most elegant and modern option from Artifact Uprising. I recently gifted one to my sister, and she couldn’t get over how cute it looked in her new apartment—and, of course, the memories inside. The brand’s calendars also make for great Mother’s Day gifts (I’ve made those, too, and it’s super easy).

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

I just bought this Dagne Dover toiletry bag for my mom’s birthday and she loved it. A practical gift like this one is sure to be appreciated. Who likes a jumbled, messy toiletry bag anyways? I love that it’s designed to let your toiletry bottles sit upright.

Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker

I know buying sneakers for any type of giftee can be a gamble, but if you feel pretty confident in their shoe size, get them a pair of Cariuma sneakers that they won’t want to take off. My mom says the OCA Low style that I got her in Off-White Canvas is exactly what she needed. You can never have too many pairs of plain white sneaks! Especially when you’re a mother who’s constantly running errands, taking care of people and doing all those other superhero mom duties.

Tula 5-Piece Essentials Kit

If skincare is what Mom wants, skincare is what she’ll get. This five-piece set comes with a cleanser, toner, serum, cream and toiletry bag. All of the products are miniature-sized, which is perfect for the globe-trotting mom.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Canvas Tote

It turns out Longchamp bags might be making a comeback, so Mother’s Day is the perfect time to grab one. This Large Le Pliage Canvas Tote will fit all her essentials, including a 12-inch laptop. This Paper colorway will look gorgeous for springtime.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Tech devices are items parents tend to not splurge on for themselves. Surprise mama bear with new AirPods, especially since the second-generation version is on sale for 38 percent off on Amazon right now. AirPods for under $100… go, go, go!

Chanel Pre-Loved Grey Quilted Wool Wild Stitch Tote

Did you know you can buy designer handbags on Amazon? This Chanel tote is the perfect bag size—not too big, not too small. Although it’s pre-loved, it’s in pristine condition and doesn’t have any visible signs of wear. The quilted design with the double C’s is classic.