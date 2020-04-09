17 Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Order On Etsy Right Now

Still haven’t found the perfect gift for your momma? May 10th is just around the corner, and if you’re in need of a few ideas, I highly recommend ordering your Mother’s Day gifts from Etsy this year. Etsy gifts are always unique and often custom, and that personalized touch goes a long way when wowing the woman that gave you the gift of life! It’s hard to imagine a gift that tops that one, so you want to make sure whatever you do give her is something thoughtful and special.

Etsy crafters are creative AF, and the site is always my go-to for items that feel inspired and made with life. Of course, sellers are loading up their shops with Mother’s Day gems, and no matter what your mom likes, I can guarantee the gift for her is somewhere in the below lineup. Maybe she loves to cook or bake? Personalized recipe books, cutting boards, aprons and kitchen utensils are sweet and useful. Maybe she’s all about her home? Custom pillows, frames and wall art give her space that extra-special touch. If you won’t be able to celebrate Mother’s Day with your momma face-to-face, a sweet box loaded with spa day faves is a great option she can put to good use.

All the aforementioned and more are included on this list, and while there are a ~few~ splurge gifts to split between you and your siblings, most will run you less than $50. Read on for 17 mom-approved picks to place your orders for ASAP!

1. Succulent Gift Box Set

An easy all-in-one gift to sent is a Succulent Gift Box Set—especially if your mama has a green thumb. She’ll love the pretty plant and scented soy candle, and you can choose to pay a little more to throw in additional goodies, too.

2. Rustic Wooden Sign

This Rustic Wooden Sign can be customized with you and your siblings’ names, and you can choose from ten different types of wood and 28 font colors.

3. Engraved Family Recipe Cutting Board

Does Mom love to cook? If she’s known for a few signature dishes, design her one of these Engraved Family Recipe Cutting Boards. It’s a super special way to ensure a handwritten recipe lives on, even then the paper starts to fade.

4. Mother-Daughter Necklace Set

This Mother-Daughter Necklace Set is a sweet gift for any stylish mama—and you get a lil’ somethin-somethin out of it, too! Choose from gold, rose gold, or silver.

5. Love Letter Blanket

This Love Letter Blanket is so freaking special, I can’t imagine a mother that wouldn’t be thrilled to snuggle up in it. Write your mom a heartfelt note and have it printed on this woven throw. Choose between a handwriting-esque font or your actual penmanship.

6. Personalized Apothecary Candle

This Personalized Apothecary Candle is a sweet “thinking of you” gift that Mom can burn when she misses you. Choose from four calming scents and add your own personalized message to be printed on the label.

7. Spa Day Gift Box Set

Another cute boxed option, this Spa Day Gift Box Set comes equipped with two bath bombs, a lavender soy candle, a lavender bar soap, a nourishing lip balm and a small wooden heart with the message “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.”

8. Mother-Daughter Personalized Mug

This Mother-Daughter Personalized Mug is a coffee-lover’s dream, and your mom will love how personalized it is! You can design both mom’s and daughter’s hair, skin tone, shirt, pants, drink and name.

9. Wooden Clipboard Frame

How sweet is this Wooden Clipboard Frame? In addition to the message on the front, you can personalize the back with the names of your family members. Plus, the clipboard-style frame makes it so that a variety of differently-sized photographs can be used—you can even swap a new one in every few months!

10. Mom’s Kitchen Apron

If Mom loves to bake, this Mom’s Kitchen Apron is a thoughtful gift she’ll love. Choose a black or white apron with either gold, silver or rose gold text.

11. Mother’s Day Wine Labels

Buy a few bottles of Mom’s favorite wine and slap these Mother’s Day Wine Labels on top for a personalized touch. If you’re short on time you can DIY something similar at home, but these are printed on high-quality vinyl stickers, so they look extra-legit.

12. Mom Book Fold Art

This Mom Book Fold Art is so spectacular, and it’s the perfect piece of personalized decor for your mom to give a place of honor in her living room. Plus, the recycled books make this a great sustainable gift.

13. Personalized Mom Pillow

It’s a known fact—moms love anything with their children’s names on it! This Personalized Mom Pillow is a sweet gift you can customize in three fabrics and 49 colorways.

14. Mom’s Shit List Wooden Sign

The Mom’s Shit List Wooden Sign is funny AF—my mom has definitely said all these things to me in the past week alone, LOL.

15. Personalized Wooden Recipe Book

This Personalized Wooden Recipe Book is an especially thoughtful gift, and you can personalize everything from the cover down to the paper color of the pages.

16. Custom Star Map

Whether your mom loves constellations or just pretty things, this Custom Star Map is a great personalized gift. The hearts show exactly what the night sky looked like when you were born!

17. Personalized Wooden Spoon

These Personalized Wooden Spoons are a really cute gift that makes an everyday kitchen object just a little more special! Buy a spork, a spoon, a spatula or the whole trio.

