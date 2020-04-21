These Mother’s Day Gifts From Anthropologie Are Thoughtful & Gorgeous

These days, a one-stop shop for anything is rare. We just have so many options! That said, I stand my ground when I assert that these Mother’s Day gifts from Anthropologie are truly the only ones you should consider getting Mom this year. Why, you ask? They’re the perfect ratio of frivolous and practical—a combo Anthro nails pretty much all the time.

What exactly do I mean? Allow me to provide some examples. Your mom is always running errands, but doesn’t she deserve a stylish tote bag that makes the mundane far more enjoyable? She could definitely use a new bathrobe, but wouldn’t a luxe floral bath wrap really thrill her instead? She might even complain about making lunch to bring to work each morning, but I bet the Clare V. for Anthropologie bento boxes would make the task enjoyable. Gifts from Anthropologie aren’t the kind of thing your mom will unwrap, love in the moment, and then never, ever use. That said, they’re also special and beautiful enough that she might not think to buy them for herself on an average day. That’s where you come in, Child of the Year!

Below, I’ve rounded up 15 of Anthropologie’s best Mother’s Day gifts, although I should warn you, they’ve got an entire Mother’s Day Gift Shop on their site you can peruse for even more ideas. Whether you’re shopping small and hoping to wow Mom with a gorgeous mug or candle, or feel like going all-out and treating her to some pricy skincare or a luxe diffuser, you can’t go wrong snagging something beautiful from Anthro. Read on for my top she’s-gonna-love-it picks.

1. A Gorgeous Bath Wrap

Chances are, you’ve already given her a beautiful robe int the past. This snap-closure bath wrap is way more efficient, and twice as comfortable, too. Bonus points for the beautiful pattern!

2. A Sweet Necklace

Rather than “I got it from my Mama,” this time, you gave it to your Mama!

3. A Nostalgic Perfume

Anthropologie has tons of beautiful perfumes (including memory-inducing scents like Beach Day), all of which come in very chic, very Instagram-y Anthro-approved bottles.

4. The Perfect Mug

When in doubt, an affordable gift that never fails to make Mom smile is a bag of her favorite coffee beans or a gift card to her local coffee shop paired with a nice mug. Or, you know, splurge and get a huge espresso machine with it. That’s what I’d want, personally.

5. A Snuggly Blanket

This gift screams, “Mom, your love for Tiger King is a-okay with me.” Cuddle up in it and re-watch your fave episodes together.

6. A Statement Headband

If your mom hasn’t jumped on the headband bandwagon yet, there’s no better time to get her hooked. This pearl pick is a quarter of the price of similar styles I’ve seen on the market, but it looks just as luxe.

7. A Floral Reed Diffuser

Reed diffusers look like art, smell like heaven, and last forever! If your mom is anti-candle (Some people are! Fires are real!), this is definitely the next best thing.

8. A Special Candle

If your mom IS pro-candle, though, Capri Blue’s are unmatched. I love the milky white scallops on this jar—I’d definitely use it to hold flowers or makeup brushes when the candle itself burned out.

9. Some Luxe Skincare

Treat your mama right with this skin-saving set from Sunday Riley, featuring four of their top serums. When she decides on her favorites, you can buy the full-size versions for her birthday!

10. This Very Wise Tote Bag

Mama knows best, but I know best when it comes to what she’ll like. This tote is it.

11. An Essential Oil Diffuser

The last diffuser on this list, I promise! Vitruvi’s stunning diffusers blend right in with your mom’s home decor and emit the most heavenly smells. I have two, and I’m not ashamed.

12. This Bento Box Situation

Boring lunch boxes? Hard pass! If your mom takes her lunch to work each day, or just loves a lil’ bit of meal prep, she’ll get a kick out of this pretty bento box setup.

13. The Ultimate Errands Basket

Okay, this tote looks like it could hold EVERYTHING my mom needs on a big day of errands. That’s hard to find, believe me.

14. A Silky Hair Wrap

To pair with her new bath wrap, obviously!

15. This Microdermabrasion Tool

Your mom deserves high-quality exfoliation! If she’s already got all the skincare in the world, start adding a few fun tools to her collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.