10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon Guaranteed to Arrive on Time

How is it that it feels like spring just started, yet it’s already halfway through May, and Mother’s Day is this weekend?! If you procrastinated or just lost track of time, you’re probably panicking a bit RN, as you haven’t figured out what to buy the maternal figure in your life. Shopping at direct retailers is likely a no-go at this point unless you want to shell out extra dough for express overnight shipping. But don’t worry — Amazon is coming in clutch with plenty of foolproof, last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that will arrive before your Sunday celebration plans.

Amazon’s Gift Hub is stocked with tons of meaningful, high-quality items that look like you spent hours picking them out. So long as you’re an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for the free 30-day trial), you can take advantage of the super-fast, two-day shipping on all of our gift recommendations, too. From bestselling skincare treatments and stylish accessories to luxurious candles, useful cooking tools, and cozy pajama sets, the list includes a little something for every type of mom. Plus, we’ve included bestsellers and top-rated products that continually please shoppers, so there’s disappointment come the 14th.

So, get your credit card ready, scroll to check out the 10 best last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas on Amazon, and make sure to place your order ASAP so you receive it in time.

BeeGreen 13oz Canvas Tote Bag

For the mom on the go, nothing says “I love you” quite like helping them organize their life during travel. A small zip pouch on the inside will help them keep track of their keys, phone, and wallet while leaving space for big items, like books, groceries, and a laptop. PS — for an extra special touch, opt for the monogrammed version for just $1.

FLORA GUARD 3 Piece Aluminum Garden Tool Set

Trade in mom’s old gardening tools for this trowel, cultivator, and pruning shear set pretty enough to put on display. Nearly 2,000 fellow gardeners give the collection a growing — err, glowing — five-star rating.

Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods: A Cookbook

The recipes from Tieghan Gerard’s Super Simple cookbook are two things moms who cook love — they’re crowd-pleasers and fast to make.

Capri Blue ‘Volcano’ Scented Candle

If every time your mom enters an Anthropologie store, she says, “It smells so good in here,” it’s time to get her their signature burning scent — ‘Volcano’ by Capri Blue.

Barnetts Mother’s Day Biscotti Gift Basket

Let’s be honest — who doesn’t want a box of biscotti cookies covered in chocolate, nuts, dried fruit, sprinkles, and more?

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

If the maternal figure in your life is a reader, she’ll enjoy a Kindle Paperweight as it can store between 3,000 and 6,000 e-books. That’s basically a library at her fingertips! As an add-on, gift mom Kindle Unlimited as well, which gives them free access to over four million titles.

Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set

Allow mom to relax after a long day of checking things off her to-do list with a deeply nourishing, anti-aging 5-step skincare routine from Tatcha. The Japanese skincare brand curated its most popular products into a step-by-step set that makes pampering simple.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Modal Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set

Amazon Essential’s has done it again (and by ‘it,’ we mean deliver a chic, affordable, cozy set of PJs that range from sizes XS to 6X). Mom will love winding down every night, watching her fave shows in this ensemble.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera

Make and capture memories with mom on this Fujifilm Instant Camera, which reviewers say has “amazing camera quality.”

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

Our moms deserve all of the good things in the world, and that includes moisturized hands. According to over 3,000 happy shoppers, La Chatelaine’s Hand Creams, infused with soothing Vitamin E, will give moms that deeply nourished feel. Choose from over seven scent combinations to really customize their gift.