10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom

If Mother’s Day snuck up on you this year (join the club) there’s no need to stress. That’s what the Internet—and overpriced overnight delivery—is for! In addition to flowers, a handmade card, or a massage gift certificate, these 10 gifts make excellent last-minute choices, and each plays into a different passion or personality type: Is your mom a four-star chef in the kitchen? A wannabe Annie Leibovitz? A yoga enthusiast? We’ve got them all covered.
Click through for 10 on-point, last-minute gift ideas that will make your mom happy, and make you look like a thoughtful-as-hell daughter (#Goals).
Jewelry Collector Mom
Give the mom who is never caught sans jewelry a new pair of gorgeous handmade crystal quartz hoops.
Crystal Quartz Dreamcatcher Hoops, $105; at Delia Langan Jewelry
Amateur Photographer Mom
Your mom will be able to take this lightweight mini-camera, considered the perfect selfie camera, everywhere she goes.
Samsung NX Mini-Smart Camera with 9mm lens in mint, $449.99; at Samsung
Yoga Guru Mom
Does your mom love yoga? Does she also want to be well-accessorized while practicing? Then gift her a chic, high-quality yoga mat.
ProLite Limited Edition Mat in Nuru Opalescent, $98; at Manduka
Four-Star Chef Mom
Moms who own the kitchen will get excited to try new recipes using this spice-blend collection.
La Boîte's A Global Spice Blend Collection, $162; at La Boîte
Photo:
Thomas Schauer >> studio for pho
Clean Freak Mom
For the mom who likes her home spotless, give her this major investment appliance that vacuums without her having to lift a finger (maybe the rest of the fam will pitch in, too). We guarantee she'll be psyched.
iRobot Roomba 980, $899.99; at iRobot
Global Traveler Mom
For the mom with a serious case of wanderlust, choose an edition of these stylish city guides to get her excited for her next trip.
Louis Vuitton City Guides, $37 each; at Louis Vuitton
Music Lover Mom
Whether she's listening to Mozart or Beyoncé, everything will sound better on these cool-looking, featherlight headphones that deliver super-crisp sound.
SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $249.95; at Bose
Scarf-a-holic Mom
If your mom never leaves the house without a scarf, add this cool, modern houndstooth-printed version to her collection.
Marc Jacobs J Marc Kafia Scarf in Cambridge Red, $245; at Shopbop
Sleep-Deprived Mom
Moms have a lot on their plates, and most can never get enough rest. Give yours the gift of sleeping in style with this cute PJ set.
Short-Sleeve Sleep Set in Stripe, $78; at J.Crew
Fragrance Nut Mom
Is it hard to pry your mom away from the fragrance counter? Then this lovely, earthy scent is a great gift choice.
Byredo Parfums Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum 50 ml, $150; at Barneys