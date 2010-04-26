Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Moms have it rough. Especially considering these present circumstances, mothers are the supreme multi-taskers caretaker, corporate ruler and super chic fashion plate and deserve a day to relax, get pampered and have a beautiful bauble or two at their disposal.

In honor of all their hard work, we’ve rounded up a gift guide for Mother’s Day.

Miriam Haskell pearl and filigree ring, $300 at MiriamHaskell.com (see above)

Miriam Haskell’s much-loved costume baubles has been around for decades without losing their value. Just take a look at vintage Haskell auctions on eBay and you’ll meet some stiff competition. The statement ring is sure to turn heads with its radiating pattern. Plus the twist on classic pearls is a modern take that mom will surely appreciate.

Herms Silk Twill Scarf in Les Poneys de Polo, $375 at Hermes.com



It’s tough to go wrong with Herms. From the Birkin, to the Kelly, to the iconic print ties, the brand serves up one classic hit after another. All of which is why investing in a scarf is the gift that keeps on giving it’s the kind of piece you’ll have for generations.

Cartier Les Heures de Parfum, available at select Cartier boutiques



From its coveted watches to iconic jewelry, Cartier knows women’s luxury. But if a Santos watch isn’t exactly fitting into your gift-giving budget, try out the brand’s new super exclusive fragrance collection. Featuring a numbered collection of eight scents, Les Heures de Parfum is first debuting with fragrances I, IV, X, XII and XIII. The fragrances run for both men and women, so if mom is feeling edgy, perhaps a unisex pick would do. And unlike so many things that go stale after the initial launch hoopla, Cartier is taking its time slowly rolling out a new scent every year for the next four years.

Cole Haan/Assouline Didot Leather Bookbag, $450 at Assouline.com



Now that the birds have flown the nest, mom has more time to pursue things she loves. Give her something to store her latest reads in with this Cole Haan and Assouline collaboration. The Didot font is an Assouline classic and the simple but handy size could do double-duty as an everyday tote.

Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Silk Jacket, $1700 at FarFetch.com



Sure, flowers are a go-to gift, but how about putting a spin on the usual by offering up a floral little jacket? This ladylike Dolce & Gabbana number is quite the splurge, but with some disciplined saving, mom could be sporting the polished silhouette in no time.

Alessi Magnetic Paper Clip Holder, $57 at Alessi.com



If your mom is more power broker than a bake-cookies-in-the-afternoon type, a piece or two for the office is a thoughtful way to go about gifting. Meet “Chip” by Alessi. Not only is the sleek bird practically scultpural, but Chip will keep those always missing paper clips close at hand.

Crane Engraved Elephant Bar Harbour Blue Notes, $34 for 10 Notes at Crane.com



There may be iPods, iPads, iMacs aplenty, but nothing beats a handwritten (gasp!) note that comes in the mail. Crane uses beautiful paper stock and this gilded elephant logo could do well as a signature touch.

Lanvin Silk and Straw Hat, $360 at LuisaViaRoma.com



‘Tis the season to bask in the sun. But before heading outdoors, throwing on a hat is always any smart woman’s move. This spring piece by Lanvin has that jolt of color to brighten up a breezy, white dress, while offering mom some sun protection with the wide floppy brim.