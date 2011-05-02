Mother’s Day Gift Finder: David Yurman and Beyond

A little girl, asked where her home was, replied, “where mother is.” -Keith L. Brooks
How perfect is that quote? And how could you ever be stingy with your moms on her one day of the year?
Listen to what she has in mind, get her something even better, and don’t forget the card! Click through for some Mother’s Day inspiration, from luxe candles to some seriously sparkling David Yurman.
For a shot at getting Mom a gift from your heart that you don’t have to pay for, become a fan of David Yurman on Facebook to enter the David Yurman Mother’s Day Celebration/giveaway, which launches today until Friday, May 6.
For further information on our relationship with David Yurman please click here.
Click on for the details...
Every woman of every age can use a little Parisian chic.
Parisian Chic: A Style Guide by Ines de la Fressange, $18.14, at Barnes & Noble
A modern bracelet with classic pearls is perfect for a mom who keeps it cool.
Pearl Chain Bracelet, $895, at David Yurman
Elegant, yet modern, and the kind of gift that will make mom gasp when she opens the box.
Morganite Noblesse Earrings, $1,750, at David Yurman
Pure luxury, and something no one wants to spend money on themselves, a beautiful candle always makes the perfect gift.
Red Roses Home Candle, $65, at Jo Malone
The best accessory for a totally chic little black dress look for mom.
Black Onyx Cushion On Point Necklace, $975, at David Yurman
Once she learns the art of Parisian elegance, mom is going to need a solid red.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick, $30, at Sephora
A cozy robe makes any girl feel like shes at a 5 star hotel every day.
Hydro-Cotton Robe, $79, at Restoration Hardware
The cable pearl ring can be stacked with something like a wedding band or stand alone as a really exquisite piece.
Diamond Cable Pearl Wrap Ring, $525, at David Yurman
For those flowers you better buy your mom days other than Mothers Day too!
Carnaby Talitha Vase, $68, at Jonathan Adler