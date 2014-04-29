20 Totally Awesome Mother’s Day Cards from Etsy

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (May 11 everyone, mark your calendars!), and instead of resorting to last-minute drugstore buys, use this time to find a card that’s heartfelt, personal, and totally awesome. Some moms may insist that they don’t want anything for Mother’s Day, but you should take this with a grain of salt.

Everyone deserves a bit of appreciation, especially the woman that gave you life! Getting her a nice card is the least you can do.

Because there isn’t any one card that is fitting for every mother, we’ve rounded up 2o handmade cards from Etsy that are as unique and special as they are – yes, even yours!