Put A Bird On It: Fly Away With Mother Of Pearl’s Autumn/Winter 2012 Collection

Vivid prints and sportswear have recently been two major fashion trends, both having an especially big presence on the runways for the Spring/Summer 2012 collections.

Thankfully, one label has been able to combine the two trends exceptionally well.

Mother of Pearl is a brand that has been around for a few seasons now, developing an international cult following for their artistically influenced luxury sportswear.

MoP’s Creative Director Maia Norman has always been an equal fan of sports and fashion. Being the long term partner of renowned artist Damien Hirst, the art world has not surprisingly also played a major role in Norman’s lifestyle and aesthetic.

Each season, Norman and her team behind MoP select one celebrated artist and use their works cleverly as prints within a collection. For the Autumn/Winter 2012 season, MoP has teamed up with American artist Fred Tomaselli.

Known for his extremely detailed paintings and collages on wooden panels, MoP decided to use Tomaselli’s demurely psychedelic images of colorful mosaics of fireworks, forest landscapes, beaded chains and, wait for it…birds. From blue birds to owls, expect to see a handful of flying creatures on silky dresses as well as jacquard pants, tops and bomber jackets in their latest collection.

Check out Mother of Pearl’s Autumn/Winter 2012 lookbook in the slideshow above to see a boatload of prints, sportswear-inspired duds and colorful lambskin pieces.