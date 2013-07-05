Red, White & Green: The Most Successful July 4 Movie Openings Ever

Many people are confused about what to do to celebrate during Fourth of July weekend: For those not feeling particularly patriotic this year, dressing up in prime colors and heading to a barbecue might be the last thing one wants to do. So, what’s the answer to your boredom? Go to the movies, of course!

Since movie studios are hip to the fact that a lot of people are sitting around with a not a whole lot to do over Fourth of July weekend, they make it a point to release their biggest summer blockbusters right around now. After observing a list of the top grossing Fourth of July flicks, there seems to be a very clear formula: If your movie has superheroes or Will Smith in it, it’s going to do well—really well.

This year, “Lone Ranger” starring Johnny Depp is likely to dominate the market, but it has a lot to prove up against some of these heavy hitters.

