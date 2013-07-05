Red, White & Green: The Most Successful July 4 Movie Openings Ever

Many people are confused about what to do to celebrate during Fourth of July weekend: For those not feeling particularly patriotic this year, dressing up in prime colors and heading to a barbecue might be the last thing one wants to do. So, what’s the answer to your boredom? Go to the movies, of course!
Since movie studios are hip to the fact that a lot of people are sitting around with a not a whole lot to do over Fourth of July weekend, they make it a point to release their biggest summer blockbusters right around now. After observing a list of the top grossing Fourth of July flicks, there seems to be a very clear formula: If your movie has superheroes or Will Smith in it, it’s going to do well—really well.
This year, “Lone Ranger” starring Johnny Depp is likely to dominate the market, but it has a lot to prove up against some of these heavy hitters.
"Transformers: Dark of the Moon" is the highest grossing Independence Day weekend flick of all time, with a cool $97,852,865. Not too shabby, eh?
"Spider-Man 2" holds a close second spot with $88,156,227. Maybe Spidey's accidentally patriotic suit drew people in from the beach?
These damn "Transformers" movies are the secret to reviving a fledgling economy! The first one grossed $70,502,384 in its opening weekend.
"War of the Worlds," starring the now 50 year-old Tom Cruise, grossed $64,878,725 on its opening weekend, probably because Tom and Katie made out during the entire press tour.
It should come as no surprise that "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" has a place on this list. This was not the film where they started having sex, but it was still pretty awesome—awesome enough to rake in $64,832,191.
Will Smith's "Hancock" is Will's highest grossing film on this list with $62,603,879.
Last year's latest Spidey reboot, "The Amazing Spider-Man," made an impressive showing with $62,004,688. This franchise is seriously the gift that keeps on giving.
Freakin' superhero movies, man. "Superman Returns" grossed a $52,535,096 a mere three days after its release.
"Men in Black II" is the most successful of the franchise, snagging an impressive $52,148,751 in its first weekend.
The original "Men in Black" raked in $51,068,455. Oh, those galaxy defenders!
