The Most Stylish VJs From MTV’s 30 Year History

30 years ago today, MTV changed cable television forever when it launched a channel completely dedicated to music and the culture that encompasses it. Although the original message of the station is now somewhat lost among reruns of Jersey Shore and Teen Mom, we don’t think that we’ll ever forget what MTV represents and the impact it made on our generation.

It’s the network that brought 20-somethings the news they really cared about — like breaking reports on the death of Kurt Cobain and live coverage from Live Aid — and revolutionized the music industry by turning music videos into an art form and exposing small bands to a nationwide captive audience. In turn, the programming on MTV was more than just a little bit stylish, and people everywhere turned to the artists and the VJs they watched every day for hints about what was trendy and en vogue.

In honor of MTV’s 30th birthday, we’ve rounded up the most stylish of the station’s personalities (known to most as the “VJs”) whose killer style and signature looks resonated with America just as much as any new Madonna music video. Here’s wishing you 30 more successful years!

PS: As an added bonus, check out this retro promo clip for Cindy Crawford’s House of Style!