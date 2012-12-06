Watch: Nightlife Guru Roman Jones Reveals How to Get into Hot Miami Clubs

In honor of Art Basel, StyleCaster headed to Miami to shoot the city’s 20 most stylish residents. While we were down south, we couldn’t resist picking a few of the influencers’ brains and seeing what they had to say about what makes Miami so special. Nightlife guru Roman Jones, a managing partner at The Opium Group (which is responsible for hotspots like Mokai, Mansion, Set, and Opium) divulged the info we all want to know: How the hell do you get into the hottest clubs in Miami?
His answer is blunt, hilarious and straight to the point. Watch the video above for a look at how you can succeed getting past the velvet rope in the Magic City. If you don’t fit the qualities he lists, make sure to hit the clubs with a friend who does!
