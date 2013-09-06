Party Recap: StyleCaster Celebrates Launch of the 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers

What better way to celebrate the launch of our “50 Most Stylish New Yorkers” feature then with an epic party presented by Sperry Top-Sider?
Our acclaimed series salutes New York’s fashion visionaries, and it’s no coincidence that the launch party to celebrate it occurred on the same day New York Fashion Week kicked off.
Just before 10 p.m., crowds began to line up outside the doors of LAVO, one of midtown’s hottest nightlife destinations. Inside, friends and family of StyleCaster enjoyed delicious Brugal Rum cocktails as DJs Hesta Prynn and Matt Winter each took turns working their magic on the turntables.
The guest list was filled with many of our Most Stylish New Yorkers such as designer Chris Benz, American Ballet Theatre soloist Misty Copeland, and more. So needless to say, the fashion did not disappoint. Guests also left with goodies from Ploom in their gift bags.
Didn’t get to make it to the party? Don’t worry we have you covered. Check out the slideshow above to get a feel of the night’s epic events.
Photo:
Diana Eliazov / BFAnyc.com
We told you the fashion did not disappoint!
StyleCaster's Sam Stahl and editor-in-chief, Laurel Pinson pose for the camera.
Guests take a break from the dance floor to enjoy some delicious cocktails.
DJ Hesta Prynn in action!
And we can't forget about DJ Matt Winter!
StyleCaster's own Julie Putterman and friend.
StyleCaster's own Rachel Adler and Drew Tillman pose with friends.
Guests give their Sperry Top-Siders a break from all of the dancing.
Loan Tran, one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers.
Two more of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers: J. Logan and Chris Benz.
One of our favorite candid shots of the night.
StyleCaster's own Melissa Gilbert with StyleCaster co-founder & founder of Qwiki, Doug Imbruce.
Another of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers, Misty Copeland, poses with friends.
Guests enjoying the cocktails and music.
Ruthie Friedlander, a 50 Most Stylish New Yorker, posed with Samuel Murkofsky.
Two of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers, Valerie and Jean of Idiosyncratic Fashionistas!
