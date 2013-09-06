Party Recap: StyleCaster Celebrates Launch of the 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers

What better way to celebrate the launch of our “50 Most Stylish New Yorkers” feature then with an epic party presented by Sperry Top-Sider?

Our acclaimed series salutes New York’s fashion visionaries, and it’s no coincidence that the launch party to celebrate it occurred on the same day New York Fashion Week kicked off.

Just before 10 p.m., crowds began to line up outside the doors of LAVO, one of midtown’s hottest nightlife destinations. Inside, friends and family of StyleCaster enjoyed delicious Brugal Rum cocktails as DJs Hesta Prynn and Matt Winter each took turns working their magic on the turntables.

The guest list was filled with many of our Most Stylish New Yorkers such as designer Chris Benz, American Ballet Theatre soloist Misty Copeland, and more. So needless to say, the fashion did not disappoint. Guests also left with goodies from Ploom in their gift bags.

Didn’t get to make it to the party? Don’t worry we have you covered. Check out the slideshow above to get a feel of the night’s epic events.

For more information on our relationship with Sperry Top-Sider: cmp.ly/3