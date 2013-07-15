StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers: Nominations Are Open!

The results are in! Check out our list of the 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers to see who made the cut!

We do a lot of features around stylish people here at StyleCaster—from musicians in Austin to basketball wives in Miami—but our favorite annual list is our massive compendium of the 50 most stylish New Yorkers.

Each year, we put together a compelling mix of A-listers (Carmelo and La La Anthony, Nate Berkus, Olivia Palermo, and more) as well as rising stars (Theophilus London, Natalie Joos, Pamela Love, among others) sourced from professions as varied as chef, entrepreneur, and rabbi. This year’s list is even more exciting for one very big reason: We want you to help us choose whom should be featured!

To nominate an amazingly stylish New Yorker to be among our top 50, all you have to do is submit his or her name and a photo via Instagram, Facebook, and/or Twitter using the hashtag #MostStylishNY.

A couple things to consider as you’re nominating: First, make sure to consider stylish people actual New Yorkers. They don’t have to be born-and-raised, but they should have a home base inside the city limits. Second, don’t limit yourself to fashion industry folk! To be a ‘most stylish’ nominee, all you need is a unique sense of style that’s worth highlighting alongside other notably stylish local personalities.

The nominating process will close at 5pm ET on Friday, July 26, so make your nominations today!

*Nominated individuals will be approved for the final list based on editors’ discretion, scheduling, and individuals’ availability.

