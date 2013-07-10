Watch: Behind the Scenes With Hamptons’ Most Stylish

https://www.youtube.com/vPPIT46RI6Q

Want more of our brand new Hamptons’ Most Stylish feature? Lucky for you, we’ve provided a look at some behind-the-scenes action as our team as well as some of the style stars we featured shoot at scenic and chic locations around the East End. From an exclusive glimpse into one of the rooms at the ultra chic boutique hotel The Maidstone in East Hampton to a serene beach where celebrity personal trainer Tracy Anderson shows off her incredibly sculpted body in a bikini and Daisy Dukes, you’ll feel like you were right there with us.

Oh, and as an added bonus, you’ll get to see an adorable shot of ELLE’s beloved creative director Joe Zee flipping over on an inflatable swan and falling into the pool. Yes, that happened.

Watch the video above now!

