25 Celebrity Kids Who Might Be More Fashionable Than Their Parents

We have our go-to roster of stylish celebrities who we look to for outfit inspo: Kendall Jenner, the Hadid sisters, Zendaya. But let’s admit it: After awhile, seeing the same twenty-somethings rock the same (albeit, very cool) street style trends day in and out gets a little tiresome. That’s why we’ve widened our spectrum to include more than just what the hottest “It Girls” in fashion and entertainment are wearing these days. Believe it or not, some of the coolest looks are worn by celebrities who care less about fashion houses like Chanel and Versace and more about the houses on “Sesame Street.”

With parents like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Chrissy Teigen, it’s no wonder that celebrity kids like North West, Blue Ivy, and Luna are some of the best-dressed tots around. Considering who their parents are, these kids’ closets are likely filled with designer goods you won’t be able to help but drool over, no matter how old you are.

Ahead, take a peek at 25 stylish celebrity kids who probably definitely have a better fashion sense than all of us.