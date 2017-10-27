StyleCaster
25 Celebrity Kids Who Might Be More Fashionable Than Their Parents

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

We have our go-to roster of stylish celebrities who we look to for outfit inspo: Kendall Jenner, the Hadid sisters, Zendaya. But let’s admit it: After awhile, seeing the same twenty-somethings rock the same (albeit, very cool) street style trends day in and out gets a little tiresome. That’s why we’ve widened our spectrum to include more than just what the hottest “It Girls” in fashion and entertainment are wearing these days. Believe it or not, some of the coolest looks are worn by celebrities who care less about fashion houses like Chanel and Versace and more about the houses on “Sesame Street.”

MORE: What All Six of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Kids Look Like Now

With parents like Kim KardashianBeyoncé, and Chrissy Teigen, it’s no wonder that celebrity kids like North West, Blue Ivy, and Luna are some of the best-dressed tots around. Considering who their parents are, these kids’ closets are likely filled with designer goods you won’t be able to help but drool over, no matter how old you are.

Ahead, take a peek at 25 stylish celebrity kids who probably definitely have a better fashion sense than all of us.

STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | North West
North West, 4

Daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, North walks with mom in Manhattan in February, 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
Blue Ivy Carter, 5
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter strolls through New York City on her first full-family appearance in October, 2017.
Flynn Bloom, 6

The son of now-split couple, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr, went shopping with mom in Malibu in November, 2015.

Honnor, 9, and Haven Warren, 6

Daughters of Cash Warren and Jessica Alba pose for first day of school photos in September, 2017.

STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Marion and Tabitha Broderick
Marion Loretta and Tabitha Broderick, 8

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's twin daughters hit the red carpet in April, 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise, 11

Tom Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes's daughter hails a cab in New York City in April, 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
Luna Stephens, 1

Daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Luna grocery shops with mom in October, 2017.

STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Vida McConaughey
Vida McConaughey, 7

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's daughter walks with dad in New York City in June, 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
Noah, 5, and Bodhi Green, 3

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox took their two older sons out for a walk in Los Angeles in January, 2017.

Future Wilburn Jr, 3

Rapper Future and Ciara's son poses for an Instagram in October, 2017.

Wyatt Kutcher, 3

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter walks with dad in April, 2017.

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlottte, 2

Royal kids of Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton walk with parents in Poland in July, 2017.

Penelope Disick, 5

Daughter to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Penelope walks through a farmers market in October, 2017.

STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Silas Timberlake
Silas Timberlake, 2

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son walks with mom in New York City in April, 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Willow Hart
Willow Hart, 6

Singer Pink and Corey Hart's daughter accompanies them in New York City in October, 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Harper Beckham
Harper Beckham, 6

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's daughter walks through New York City in February, 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 9

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter shopping in Los Angeles in October, 2017.

STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | James Reynolds
James Reynolds, 3

Daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, James made her first debut on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December, 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
Kingston Rossdale, 11

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's son joins mom for church in May, 2017.

STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Nahla Ariela Aubry
Nahla Ariela Aubry, 9

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry's daughter holds hands with dad in Los Angeles in February, 2016.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Stylish Celebrity Kids | Anja Ambrosio Mazur
Anja Ambrosio Mazur, 9

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur's daughter performs during Coachella in April, 2017.

Photo: Getty Images

