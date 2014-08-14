The 50 Most Stylish Celebrities on Instagram

Whether’s an actress’ amazing career, a model’s perfect looks, or a musician’s staggering talent, we all envy celebrities in some way. If that weren’t enough, it turns out most of these stars also have impeccable style to boot, showcasing their outfits, their new purchases, their red carpet looks, and their generally fabulous lives on Instagram.

From fashion It-girls like Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo, reality stars turned designers like Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, and—of course—the entire Kardashian–Jenner clan, there’s certainly no shaortage of celebrity style on social media. To that end, we’ve rounded the 50 most stylish celebrities to follow on Instagram. Warning: FOMO ahead.