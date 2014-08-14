StyleCaster
The 50 Most Stylish Celebrities on Instagram

Kristen Bousquet
by
Whether’s an actress’ amazing career, a model’s perfect looks, or a musician’s staggering talent, we all envy celebrities in some way. If that weren’t enough, it turns out most of these stars also have impeccable style to boot, showcasing their outfits, their new purchases, their red carpet looks, and their generally fabulous lives on Instagram.

From fashion It-girls like Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo, reality stars turned designers like Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, and—of course—the entire KardashianJenner clan, there’s certainly no shaortage of celebrity style on social media. To that end, we’ve rounded the 50 most stylish celebrities to follow on Instagram. Warning: FOMO ahead.

1 of 50

Name: Solange Knowles
Instagram: @saintrecords

Name: Nicole Richie
Instagram: @nicolerichie

Name: Alexa Chung
Instagram: @chungalexa

Name: Beyonce
Instagram: @beyonce

Name: Ashley Madekwe
Instagram: @smashleybell

Name: Lauren Conrad
Instagram: @laurenconrad

Name: Kiernan Shipka
Instagram: @kiernanshipka

Name: Kim Kardashian
Instagram: @kimkardashian

Name: Vanessa Hudgens
Instagram: @vanessahudgens

Name: Lupita Nyong'o
Instagram: @lupitanyongo

Name: Cara Delevingne
Instagram: @caradelevingne

Name: Kendall Jenner
Instagram: @kendalljenner

Name: Jessica Hart
Instagram: @1jessicahart

Name: Lucy Hale
Instagram: @lucyhale

Name: Kylie Jenner
Instagram: @kyliejenner

Name: Iggy Azalea
Instagram: @thenewclassic

Name: Whitney Port
Instagram: @whitneyeveport

Name: Jennifer Lopez
Instagram: @jlo

Name: Miranda Kerr
Instagram: @mirandakerr

Name: Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Name: Azealia Banks
Instagram: @azealiabanks

Name: Khloe Kardashian
Instagram: @khloekardashian

Name: Leighton Meester
Instagram: @itsmeleighton

Name: Taylor Swift
Instagram: @taylorswift

Name: Lily Aldridge
Instagram: @lilyaldridge

Name: Shay Mitchell
Instagram: @shaym

Name: Victoria Beckham
Instagram: @victoriabeckham

Name: Gigi Hadid
Instagram: @gigihadid

Name: Poppy Delevingne
Instagram: @poppydelevingne

Name: Candice Swanpoel
Instagram: @angelcandices

Name: Karlie Kloss
Instagram: @karliekloss

Name: Sarah Jessica Parker
Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker

Name: Rachel Zoe
Instagram: @rachelzoe

Name: Gisele Bundchen
Instagram: @giseleofficial

Name: Heidi Klum
Instagram: @heidiklum

Name: Kate Upton
Instagram: @kateupton

Name: Anna Dello Russo
Instagram: @anna_dello_russo

Name: Miraslava Duma
Instagram: @miraduma

Name: Olivia Palermo
Instagram: @therealoliviap

Name: Eva Chen
Instagram: @evachen212

Name: Coco Rocha
Instagram: @cocorocha

Name: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Instagram: @rosiehw

Name: Jessica Alba
Instagram: @jessicaalba

Name: Taylor Tomasi Hill
Instagram: @ttomasihill

Name: Chloe Grace Moretz
Instagram: @cmoretz

Name: Soo Joo
Instagram: @soojmooj

Name: Sophia Amoruso
Instagram: @sophia_amoruso

Name: Nina Garcia
Instagram: @ninagarcia

Name: Oscar PR Girl
Instagram: @oscarprgirl

Name: Giuliana Rancic
Instagram: @giulianarancic

