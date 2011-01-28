The Most Stylish Butter Commercial. Ever.

I’m a Southern Boy, so selling butter to me is like selling water to a whale. We just fit.

But butter never looked so good, y’all. This brilliantly executed commercial for Danish butter is a feast for the eyes and gets up close and personal with every step involved in making the perfectomelet. Yes, the commercial is for butter, but the sell is how it works with other simple ingredients to make them all work for you. Watch as all the ingredients enjoy epic close-ups in slow motion.

Now if only they would take this approach for The Paula Deen Show, I wouldn’t feel so guilty lusting after that glazed doughnut hamburger.