We Did Not Expect This State to Have the Most Sexually Satisfied Residents

Does the quality of your sex life depend on where you live? While the extent of your sexual satisfaction depends on a wide variety of factors, a new survey from Lovehoney (released ahead of Sexual Happiness Day on April 21) found that it can vary greatly depending on your state—and apparently, Louisiana is the place to be.

When asked to rate their sexual satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 10 (with 1 being not fulfilled at all and 10 being very, very fulfilled), respondents from Louisiana had a mean score of 9.1—a decent bit higher than the state in the No. 2 spot (Kentucky, coming in at 7.8).

Maryland (7.6), Illinois (7.1), Wisconsin (7.0), Virginia (6.9), Georgia (6.7), Texas (6.7), Massachusetts (6.6) and Ohio (6.4) round out the top 10 states. Noticeably absent from this list: New York and California, home to much of the entertainment industry and associated with more liberal attitudes toward sex (although it may be a case of more sex not necessarily meaning it’s better sex).

Does marriage lead to greater sexual satisfaction? Survey says: maybe. Around 63 percent of married Americans rated their sexual fulfillment between 5 and 9, compared with 53.6 percent of unmarried Americans.

As far as age goes, Americans between the ages of 41 and 45 reported the highest rates of sexual fulfillment, with nearly a quarter of respondents saying they’d rate their own sexual satisfaction a perfect 10. The next most-fulfilled age group is 51- to 55-year-olds (with 17 percent giving their sex lives a 10), followed by 46- to 50-year-olds (with 15.4 percent rating their bedroom satisfaction as a 10). And at the bottom of the list? That’d be millennials, with only 8.1 percent rating their sexual fulfillment as a 10.

So, does this mean we should all get married and move to Louisiana in our 40s? Probably not, but it’s always interesting to see sex data like this to see who really comes out on top.

Originally posted on SheKnows.