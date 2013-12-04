It feels like Miley Cyrus must be the most-hyped biggest celeb on the planet, but not so fast—have you met Wen Zhang? Because he’s actually the number one most searched for celebrity in China, and Miley hasn’t even cracked the top ten there, according to new data on 2013 searches from search engine Bing. The same goes for Miley in the U.K., Brazil, and France, where they favor other big name American faces like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lawrence, but the Bangerz singer? Not so much.

And in the U.S., Miley comes in ninth, behind Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and a slew of others. The Kardashians were also surprisingly low in the rankings — despite their endless market saturation in the U.S., they seemingly have limited global appeal. They failed to even crack the top ten in China, Spain, Brazil, India, Italy or Japan, (though people in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK are all searching for one or more of the Kardashian clan, so don’t worry that they’re somehow losing their grip). Neither Kim’s fiance Kanye West nor Beyoncé’s main man Jay Z cracked the top ten anywhere.

Perhaps most interesting, was the seeming limits of globalization present in the search findings: Countries like Japan, China, and India featured all country-specific celebrities in their search results.

Other big surprises? Selena Gomez is mega-popular in Germany. Rihanna is the top celeb in France (ahead of, thank God, one hit wonder Psy). And Megan Fox enjoys considerable popularity in Australia — although that’s kind of a no-brainer.