10 Romantic Celebrity Honeymoon Destinations to Swoon Over

Choosing the perfect honeymoon destination can be almost as hard as planning a wedding. There are lots of things to think about: the food, the weather, the price, what the heck to do when you finally get there. (Not every minute can be spent lying in bed and enjoying just-tied-the-knot married life.) That’s where celebrities come in, because if it’s good enough for an A-list couple like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, it’s good enough for us.
These famous couples have tested the most romantic, luxurious, and wanderlust-worthy honeymoon destinations, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a fan of soaking in the sun underneath a waterfall in Brazil or munching on bowls upon bowls of pasta in Italy, these stars’ honeymoons are worth checking out. Drool-worthy travel inspiration, ahead.
Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich
After tying the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Idaho in July 2017, Hough and Laich jetted to Frégate Island, a private island in the Seychelles. Judging from the couple's Instagram, the two spent a lot of time soaking in the gorgeous tropical views and exploring daring cliffs by the ocean. After their time in the Seychelles, the newlyweds continued their honeymoon in Kenya, where they soaked in the savanna and enjoyed a hot-air-balloon-transported safari.
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian
After hosting a star-studded wedding in New Orleans in November 2017, Williams and Ohanian traveled to Kamalame Cay, a private island in the Bahamas accessible only by helicopter or a private boat. There, the newlyweds unwound with their 2-month-old daughter, Alexis, by watching the sunset from their beachfront terrace and enjoying the tropical garden that surrounded their resort.
Anna Camp & Skylar Astin
Shortly after saying "I do" in an outdoor ceremony on the California coast in September 2016, Astin and Camp traveled to Italy, where, of course, they enjoyed hoards and hoards of pasta. The "Pitch Perfect" couple also saw historic Italian sights and monuments and took time to take the perfect travel Instagram.
Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed
After tying the knot in the mountains of California in April 2015, Reed and Somerhalder traveled to Brazil for a "sunburnt" honeymoon. (In the best way possible.) The two spent their time getting sandy, sunburnt, and sticky on the beach before exploring the city and taking a cruise on the Brazilian coast.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Teigen and Legend are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Their married life began in Portofino, Italy, after tying the knot in Lake Como in September 2013. The newlyweds didn't document their vacation too much on social media, but Teigen hinted that their trip included playing a lot of Super Mario Bros. and receiving pedicures.
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello
Following their lavish star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015, Vergara and Manganiello spent their honeymoon on the warm beaches at the Parrot Cay resort in Turks and Caicos. Naturally, the trip was spent lounging on the warm sand, hunting for crabs, and taking cool dips in the ocean.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
Following their wedding in Miami in August 2014, Union and Wade traveled to the Maldives, where they soaked in the sun on water skis and beachside bike rides. After enjoying the refreshing Indian Ocean, the newlyweds continued their honeymoon in Tanzania, where they went on an epic safari.
Lauren Conrad & William Tell
Conrad and Tell married in a gorgeous ceremony on the California coast in September 2014. Shortly after, they traveled to Italy for their romantic, bliss-filled honeymoon, where they gorged on pizza, formed hearts with rocks on drool-worthy beaches, and brushed up on their Italian. So far, they only know how to say "I may never come home." Sounds fitting.
Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine
Following their beachside wedding in Mexico in July 2014, Prinsloo and Levine went on a quiet getaway to South Africa, Prinsloo's home country, for their honeymoon. The newlyweds kept their trip low-key, but judging from the one snap they shared, they soaked in a lot of sun, and we're sure Prinsloo showed her hubby the ropes.
Solange & Alan Ferguson
After tying the knot in front of family and friends (yes, including Beyoncé) in New Orleans in November 2013, Solange and Ferguson flew to Trancoso, Bahia, in Brazil for their honeymoon. There, the newlyweds soaked in the beachside breeze, explored the culture, and felt love from locals. “Thank you Trancoso for being the most magical lil place to ‘honey our moon’ …. Brazil could not have been kinder to us and our love,” Solange wrote on Instagram.