Good News, Hannah: These Are the Most Right-Swiped Names on Tinder

Call it a coincidence, or blame it on the preponderance of certain names, but Tinder released the names of people with profiles which received the most right-swipes in the past year, and if your name made the list, perhaps you really do have a better chance at finding love. It’s more possible that Tinder-aged millennials are just more likely to be given these top-10 names—but perhaps people named Hannah, Emma, and Lauren are just inherently hotter, who knows.

After those three, the rest of the top-10 women’s names who consistently got the most right-swipes in the U.S from December 2015 to November 2016 are Julia, Emily, Rachel, Samantha, Katie, Anna, and Sara. Sorry, Sarah with an “H.”

As for men, their top-10 list included the smoldering-hot names Lucas, Ryan, Matthew, Nick, Josh, Brandon, Justin, Ben, Adam, and Andrew.

If you didn’t make the list, don’t worry: There’s always next year. Just keep swiping.