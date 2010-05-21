The Most Ridiculous Men’s Fashion Actually Up For Sale

[removed][removed]

Sometimes we cant help but laugh at some of the outrageous looks that designers send down their runways. Its no big secret that the womens collections can go a bit overboard at times, but the mens runways can be just as crazy, if not crazier. While some of the looks are astonishing (to say the least), we usually just laugh it off because its just runway, right? Wrong!

More and more of these offbeat looks seem to be permeating mainstream. While this may not seem like a big deal to some of you, we urge you to think again. Let us paint you a picture with access to these ridiculous items, the men in your life could actually be walking around in crop tops and mesh pants.

For your entertainment, weve rounded up some of the more ridiculous male fashions that we have come across on the web and filed it in the handy dandy slideshow above. Ladies, youve been forewarned. And for all you guys out there, please dont get any ideas.



