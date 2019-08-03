17 Incredibly Popular Recipes You Have to Make Before Summer Ends, According to Pinterest

Scroll To See More Images

Look, we’re officially a couple months into summer, so rest assured knowing that if you’ve fallen into a summer recipe rut—you’re not alone. We all have our go-to summer recipe picks: grilled corn, smoked chicken breast, grilled brats, ice cream sandwiches and so on. But we’ve already whipped them up so many times this summer that we’re all, well, tired of them. It’s in times like these that Pinterest’s most popular summer recipes list promises to get us through. Because odds are, you haven’t already made all 17 can’t-miss dishes on Pinterest’s list—meaning you’ve got some serious routine-breaking inspo at your fingertips.

According to Pinterest’s summer entertaining trends report for 2019, Blackstone grills recipes are all the rage this year, with searches for Blackstone grill recipes increasing more than 1,336% since last year. Also on the rise are mocktails. People are looking for tasty drinks that serve up all the flavors of summer sans alcohol. As far as food goes, some of the most popular recipes include plenty of sweet corn, plenty of fresh fruit, plenty of skewers and so much chicken. Just wait until you see these mouthwatering dishes. You’ll find yourself heating up the grill in no time.

Without further ado, here are 17 of the most popular easy summer recipes on Pinterest, including appetizers, cocktails, mocktails, creamy desserts and more.

1. The Bramble Mocktail

This trendy summer mocktail may not contain alcohol, but with one sip, you’ll be feeling completely relaxed and refreshed—the flavor combo is out of this world.

2. Keto-Friendly Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Bacon-wrapped asparagus is a classic go-to appetizer, perfect any time of the year. These are very easy to cook on the grill, too.

3. Chicken Fried Rice

Grilling chicken fried rice?! Yup. It can be done.

4. Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches

Skip the store-bought ice cream sandwiches and make these waffle ice cream sandwiches instead. According to Pinterest, searches for waffle ice cream sandwiches have increased by 143% since 2017.

5. Kale Pesto & Cauliflower Picnic Pies

Picnic pies are also a pretty popular search term on Pinterest right now, up 78% from last year. That said, you should start with these kale pesto and cauliflower picnic pies if you haven’t tried your hand at baking these yet.

6. Black Peppercorn & Cranberry Shrub Cocktails

Pepper cocktails?! Yep, these are huge this year. So popular, in fact, that Pinterest noted a 347% search increase year over year. Find out what all the fuss is about and try these black peppercorn and cranberry shrub cocktails.

7. Grilled Onion Bomb

Impress your guests at your next BBQ with grill bombs, a search term that saw a 133% this year on Pinterest. This grilled onion bomb is easy to grill, too.

8. Quinoa Spinach Power Salad

This quinoa spinach power salad has been blowing up on Pinterest, so you know it’s worth a try.

9. Summer Fruit Wine Slush

We just want to reach into our laptop screen and grab one of these summer fruit wine slushies. They’re so easy to make, too, and only need four ingredients.

10. Coconut Water Fruit Popsicles

A hot summer day basically requires having a popsicle in hand, and these homemade coconut water fruit popsicles will cool you off.

11. Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

Need dinner on the table quick? You can make these Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps in 20 minutes or less. And if you don’t want to make the BBQ sauce from scratch, Tastes Better From Scratch recommends using Sweet Baby Ray’s Original BBQ Sauce.

12. Grilled Honey Chili Lime Cilantro Chicken

This is exactly what your next summer cookout needs: juicy chicken breast seasoned with a salty, sweet, sour and spicy marinade.

13. Summer Corn, Avocado & Black Bean Salad

What more could you want on a warm day than a fresh salad made with sweet corn, avocado chunks, cherry tomatoes, black beans and cilantro and drizzled with lemon dressing?

14. Grilled Jerk Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers

Heat up your backyard barbecue with these grilled Jamaican jerk shrimp skewers soaked with a homemade jerk marinade.

15. Pineapple Salsa

Eat this sweet and spicy pineapple salsa with some grilled chicken or fish or alone as an appetizer. Either way, you’ll devour it quick.

16. Cranberry Citrus Paloma Punch

Who says you can’t enjoy cranberries outside of Thanksgiving? All you need is some grapefruit, cranberry, tequila and Squirt, and you have one refreshing cocktail.

17. Grilled Salmon with Mango Cucumber Mint Salsa

The sweet, fresh salsa complements the grilled salmon perfectly.

This article was originally published on SheKnows