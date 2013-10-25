The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2013: Miley Cyrus, Duck Dynasty, More

Life is imitating art this Halloween, as pop culture personalities rank highest on Google’s list of the most searched costumes.

Brace yourself for many trick-or-twerkers this holiday, as unsurprisingly, Miley Cyrus costumes are in great demand. And it looks like you might be seeing more yellow than orange come the 31st, since the jumpsuit worn by Walter White in “Breaking Bad” is super popular in light of the hit show’s recent series finale. Other top searches include Batman, Daft Punk (duh!), a “Gatsby”-inspired flapper girl from the 1920s, and Daenerys from the successful HBO series, “Game of Thrones.”

There’s also a new gang in town come Halloween, and it’s the one from “Duck Dynasty.” That’s right, many a trick-or-treater will be going as cast members from the reality show, according to both Google and Entertainment Weekly. The publication called several costume stores to get their list of best-sellers, and apart from “Duck Dynasty”, other hot costumes include classic comic book heroes heroes like Superman, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Batman.

Click through the gallery above to see this year’s most popular Halloween costumes, and if there’s three Mileys at your party, don’t say we didn’t warn you!