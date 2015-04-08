The 30 Most Popular Places For a First Date Will Surprise (and Depress) You

Well, this is depressing. Dating app Clover analyzed the data of more than 200,000 users to find out where people are heading for first dates–and the results are a little disheartening for single ladies. Topping the list of most popular date spots is Starbucks, followed by Chipotle, Panera Bread, and The Cheesecake Factory.

While we’re all for occasionally connecting over a grande soy latte or a barbacoa burrito, casual chains don’t exactly scream, “I want to fall in love with you.” Not to come across as precious, but we’d rather enjoy that Panera bread bowl with our date a little further down the line.

The research also breaks down the top locations by age. Apparently the younger demo (18-24) is most likely to pick Chipotle for a first date restaurant, those aged 24-34 favor The Cheesecake Factory as a top restaurant pick, and singles over 35 prefer to do their wooing at Olive Garden.

We’re taking away one key thing from this study: If you’re heading on a first date–and don’t want to eat pre-prepared sandwiches–book the restaurant yourself.

Here’s a handy infographic from Clover outlining the 30 most popular places for a first date.