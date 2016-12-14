The Most Popular Entertainment News of 2016

It’s December, which means that everywhere you look, there are year-end roundups. Even our friends over at a little company called Google are releasing their retrospectives, and as it turns out, their most-searched entertainment intel is actually pretty fascinating. Sure, it makes sense that Brad Pitt was the most-Googled actor of the year. But who knew that Tom Hiddleston came in second?! He really should send Taylor Swift a thank-you note for that one.

Also crazy: The most-Googled actress of the entire year was Meghan Markle, whom no one had heard of until she started dating Prince Harry later in the year. That means she swept in, beat out all of the other contenders (including, you know, people who were super well-known), and claimed her place at the top out of the blue. To that we say: Props, Markle.

Other than actors and actresses, scroll down to discover the most-Googled Oscar red-carpet dresses, movies, musicians, songs, deaths, TV shows, selfies (apparently people are out there Googling selfies, who knew), celebrity breakups, celebrity weddings, and celebrity pregnancies. What a year.

Most-Googled Actors

Brad Pitt Tom Hiddleston Adam Driver Jesse Williams Tom Holland Jeffrey Dean Morgan Thomas Gibson Sebastian Stan Taylor Lautner Lin-Manuel Miranda

Most-Googled Actresses

Meghan Markle Marion Cotillard Jodie Sweetin Daisy Ridley Brie Larson Jenna Dewan Tatum Leslie Jones Kate McKinnon Alicia Vikander Millie Bobby Brown

Most-Googled Oscar Red Carpet Dresses

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Lawrence Charlize Theron Rachel McAdams Brie Larson Alicia Vikander Priyanka Chopra Cate Blanchett Kate Winslet Olivia Wilde

Most-Googled Movies

Suicide Squad Batman v Superman Finding Dory The Revenant Zootopia Hacksaw Ridge Doctor Strange 10 Cloverfield Lane Ghostbusters Me Before You

Most-Googled Musicians

Beyoncé Céline Dion Kesha Kehlani Coldplay Teyana Taylor Grace Vanderwaal Kanye West Jacob Sartorius Guns n Roses

Most-Googled Songs

“Formation” “Purple Rain” “Black Beatles” “Panda” “One Dance” “Cake by the Ocean” “Hello” “Lost Boy” “The Sound of Silence” “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Most-Googled Deaths

Prince David Bowie Christina Grimmie Muhammad Ali Alan Rickman José Fernández Gene Wilder Kimbo Slice Big Ang Anton Yelchin

Most-Googled TV Shows

Stranger Things Making a Murderer Fuller House Westworld The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Game of Thrones Luke Cage American Horror Story Lip Sync Battle Dancing with the Stars

Most-Googled Selfies

Kim Kardashian Sharon Osbourne Usher Sebastian Stan Donald Trump Justin Timberlake Jared Leto Coco Austin James Franco Katy Perry

Most-Googled Celebrity Breakups

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Mariah Carey and James Packer Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

Most-Googled Celebrity Weddings (Top 6)

Russell Wilson and Ciara Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston

Most-Googled Celebrity Pregnancies (Top 9)