A Ranked Guide to the Most Popular Brands on Instagram, and How They’re Tracked

In a world where social media clout is an increasingly valued currency, tracking a brand’s reach on platforms like Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter has become an art all its own.

Instagram, in particular, has leapt to the forefront of social platforms deemed “influential” by brands. Instagram is streamlined and highly visual, which has made it a favorite of the influential style set in particular—a highly coveted demographic.

That said, it can be tough to know who’s doing it best. Unlike, say, Pinterest or Twitter, which have been working to develop lots of tools to highlight particular insights, Instagram can seem like a bit of a black box.

That’s where TOTEMS comes in. Founded in 2012, TOTEMS (formerly called Nitrogram) is essentially a marketing suite for Instagram, offering ways to measure brands’ success and engagement. According to Thibaut Davoult, who manages content and community at TOTEMS, “We believe that socially distributed visual content is the future of advertising. We believe that there are still untapped opportunities on Instagram in that regard.”

So what, exactly, is so special about Instagram? Well, not only is it expanding quicker than many other networks, according to Davoult, it’s an equal-opportunity content distribution network, meaning that, unlike platforms like Facebook that use filters to show you want they think you’ll find most important, Instagram displays absolutely every update—whether it’s coming from a big brand with millions of followers or a friend with 58 followers—in a digestible way. “Probably for this reason, we’re seeing an engagement that is higher on Instagram than any other big players in the social media space—sometimes as high as 100x compared to Twitter,” says Davoult.

TOTEMS has a fully-developed suite of services that brands can sign up for, but they also publish seriously cool monthly reports on larger Instagram trends (July, for example, was a particularly strong month for fashion), and—most interesting of all—puts together the TOTEMS List, a up-to-the-instant ranking of the most popular brands on Instagram.

The rankings take into account both overall audience as well as the overall number of posts using the brand’s hashtag—a key indicator of reach, especially as brands increasingly look to engage their audience around contests or stunt-y marketing campaigns. And: the top players aren’t necessarily who you’d expect.

A few interesting insights you can glean from, say, the top 50 folks on the list:

Fashion and retail brands absolutely dominate Instagram. No surprise, fashion brands and retailers are some of the space’s strongest players—from Nike to Topshop. It’s understandable why there’s so much buzz around trying to monetize the platform and make it possible to shop these posts.

Instagram doesn’t necessarily favor mainstream or luxury brands. In the top 10, for example, you’ll find Topshop and Forever 21 right alongside Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The Instagram audience relishes both attainable and high-end looks.

Sports—from sports brands to sports drinks—are the next biggest category of players. The NBA, the NFL, Red Bull, Nike, Adidas, Jordan, and Vans are all in the top 20.

Followers aren’t necessarily the best indicator of clout. A brand like Zara, for example, might have fewer than 800,000 followers, but the posts on its hashtag clock in at nearly 7.5 million—which is why it’s at #31, while Asos, which boasts nearly two million followers, is at #33.

Fashion magazines aren’t as big as you’d think. Outside of Vogue, there isn’t another style magazine in the top 100. (Elle is the next one down the list, coming in at 102.) To be fair, this is where the list is likely a big skewed towards actual fashion brands, considering how much posts on a hashtag are valued. (Face it, you’re far more likely to add a hashtag that speaks to what sneakers you’re wearing than what magazine you’re reading.)

According to Davoult, the rankings change less than you might think—Nike, Starbucks, Adidas Originals, and the NBA have apparently been in their respective spots since the TOTEMS List started in April 2013—and it’s mostly dominated by American brands. “We’re also seeing a high number of Australian brands doing very well,” he says.

That said, there certainly are surprises. ” The photo editing app VSCO Cam has entered the top in the most remarkable way,” Davoult tell us, “ranking its hashtag #vscocam at the number one spot in a matter of months—even outpacing #nike, which had been sitting at the top for years!” Davoult also spotlighted Triangl Swimwear, an Australian clothing brand, as one to watch.

To see the full list of the most popular brands on Instagram according to TOTEMS, head over to the TOTEMS List page!