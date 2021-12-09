The Most Popular Black Friday Deals Are Still Live—Including 50% Off KitchenAid Mixers & $70-Off AirPods

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday and Cyber Monday came and went faster than relationships that branch from The Bachelor franchise, but we didn’t forget entirely about the remarkable sales days. Especially since our StyleCaster readers took huge advantage of the discounts. We are so proud of you, besties. Go get those deals!!! But, we know that things happen—family drama gets in the way, lack of service at Aunt Paula’s prevents you from pressing “Buy”, etc. So, to keep you from feeling left out on all of the incredible Cyber Five deals, we gathered up the most popular items purchased by our readers and put them all in one place. Right here.

This way, you can check out all of the items still on sale (AHEM, AIRPODS), and browse all of the incredible gift ideas.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, you guys took things to the next level, saving big on everything from electronics to skincare. You loved Amazon dupes that prevent wrinkles, a detangling brush that Jennifer Aniston swears by, and, of course, lovely KitchenAid stand mixers.

Below, check out the most popular items StyleCaster readers bought for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Who knows, maybe you’ll find a gift for somebody you love, or a deal that is somehow still going on.

Apple AirPods Pro

It’s no shock that our readers swooped in and took advantage of allllll of the AirPods deals out there this year. After all, they were at the lowest price ever. What is a shock is that the AirPods Pro are somehow still majorly discounted—at the exact same price. The AirPods Pro with a charging case usually cost $249, but are a whole 28% ($70) off. This is a huge steal considering we’ve only ever previously seen them drop to as low as $169.99. The Pro version is called such for a reason: You can customize the fit to your ears, they have active noise cancellation, and they’re sweat- and water-resistant. Now that’s music to our ears.

These undoubtedly make for incredible gifts (for yourself or for others).

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

It’s no secret that our readers love a good dupe, and this Skinceuticals one was a hot commodity on Black Friday. Hundreds of these skin saviors were sold. And you can get one for yourself now on sale for more than $10 off its typical price. The nourishing vitamin C serum is everything your face craves, and has the ability to fight everything from acne to wrinkles.

L’Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer

Nearly 5,000 shoppers have given this collagen-building moisturizer a perfect rating thanks to its anti-aging capabilities. In fact, one reviewer who used to rely on botox to minimize the appearance of their wrinkles, said this moisturizer replaced their need for the procedure entirely.

“I absolutely recommend it, as the line (railroad-track deep) in my forehead looks filled in in the middle (not either end), but looks so much better [without] Botox, which I have had but no more,” they wrote. On sale now for under $18, this is a budget-friendly skincare option your arsenal of products could use.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Yes, a half-off deal on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer was a huge deal during Black Friday. Yes, it’s an even bigger deal that this sale is still ongoing, y’all! Make your Betty Crocker dreams become a reality with this staple. You’ll save $250 in the process.

Ombre Wet Brush

If you’re looking for something that can prevent your hair from breaking, tangling and remaining in a state of general chaos, then this brush is for you. It’s a staple in Jennifer Aniston’s beauty closet, and has the backing of hundreds of shoppers who credit it for working “incredibly well” on wet and dry locks. For $13, we’ll be adding about a dozen of these to our carts.

Fidus Large Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle

You all must have hydration on the mind, because this huge water bottle sold like hotcakes. It’s a Kardashian staple—Khloe is especially a fan—and can make all of the difference when h20 is needed. Somehow, it’s still discounted for just under $14 when the best-selling bottle usually sells for around $20.

Nintendo Switch w/ Animal Crossing Protective Case & Accessories

QVC’s sale on the Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle was a hit and, you guessed it, it’s still live. Right now you can save $110 (or almost 20 percent) off from the original price of $629.96. While the amount still seems like a lot, the bundle includes a lot that makes it a good deal. Included in the bundle is the Nintendo Switch console with an Animal Crossing-themed dock featuring Tom Nook and his sons, Timmy and Tommy, on an island with a flag. The game also includes two Animal Crossing-colored, pastel pink and blue Joy-Con controllers and matching protective cases. There’s also a protective case for the Switch itself with a tempered glass screen protector to keep your purchase looking brand new longer. And, last but not least, the bundle includes a full game copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of Nintendo’s most popular games that became a best seller for the company in 2020 due to, well, you know.

Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick

While Taylor Swift’s go-to lipstick was 20 percent off for Black Friday, you can snag it today for a 15 percent discount simply by signing up for Tatcha’s emails (and then do with that email subscription what you will…).