You Might Already Own The Most-Pinned Summer Fashion Trends of 2017

With summer on the upswing, you’ve probably spend a solid chunk of time planning your outfits for every warm-weather opportunity: the outdoor wedding you’ve been thinking about since the couple set the date, the mid-July weekend you plan to spend museum hopping; the music festival you bought tickets for two months ago. Same, same.
And while we’re huge proponents of shopping your own closet, sometimes you just can’t resist scooping up something new—especially if it’s a rising trend. To help you sort through the noise, the folks at Pinterest put together a report of the top fashion trends for summer 2017, so you can better decide if it’s worth stocking up on that gingham dress you’ve been eyeing (hint: yes) or if you should trade in your collection of off-the-shoulder dresses for something a little more practical (also yes).
Ahead, the seven most-Pinned summer fashion trends of 2017— and the best pieces to add to cart before they sell out.
Embellished Slides
Searches for fur slides, specifically, are up more than 300 percent from 2016.
Photo:
instagram / @moderosaofficial
Embellished Slides
Photo:
Parme Marin
Embellished Slides
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Embellished Slides
Schutz Analuz Flats, $190; at Schutz
Photo:
Schutz
One-Piece Swimsuits
Shocking to no one: One-piece swimsuit searches are up 143 percent.
Photo:
instagram / @julia.rguez
One-Piece Swimsuits
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
One-Piece Swimsuits
Photo:
Summersalt Swim
One-Piece Swimsuits
Pale Swimwear Shadow Swimsuit, $136; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Baker Boy Hats
We can probably thank Bella Hadid for this one: Searches for her must-have summer accessory are up 327 percent, finally beating out fedoras.
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Baker Boy Hats
ASOS Baker Boy Twill Cap, $23; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Baker Boy Hats
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Baker Boy Hats
Brixton Fiddler Cap, $42; at Brixton
Photo:
Brixton
Sun-Kissed Millennial Pink
The newest It-color? A paler version of millennial pink. Searches for the more salmon-tinged hue are up 2,400 percent.
Photo:
instagram / @thefrankieshop
Sun-Kissed Millennial Pink
Photo:
The Frankie Shot
Sun-Kissed Millennial Pink
Tavik Emme One-Piece, $168; at Tavik
Photo:
Tavik
Cult Gaia Pink Acrylic Ark Bag, $298; at Cult Gaia
Sun-Kissed Millennial Pink
Photo:
Need Supply
Denim Skirts
Pinterest searches for the ‘90s must-have are up 50 percent.
Photo:
instagram / @shhtephs
Denim Skirts
Photo:
Pixie Market
Denim Skirts
Wilfred Free Ahrens Skirt, $95; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Denim Skirts
Re/Done High Rise Mini Skirt, $255; at Forward
Photo:
Forward
Straw Totes
Basket bags are at an all-time high: Searched for straw totes are up 125 percent.
Photo:
instagram / @eloraaaaa
Straw Totes
Photo:
Reformation
Straw Totes
Photo:
Le Birkin Basket
Straw Totes
J.Crew Straw Market Tote, $54.50; at J.Crew
Photo:
J.Crew
The Statement Shoulder
Taking the place of off-the-shoulder tops, searches for asymmetrical shirts are up 60 percent since 2016.
Photo:
instagram / @rocky_barnes
The Statement Shoulder
Ammara Maud Top, $350; at Ammara
Photo:
Ammara
The Statement Shoulder
Photo:
Modern Citizen
The Statement Shoulder
Photo:
Club Monaco