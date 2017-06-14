StyleCaster
You Might Already Own The Most-Pinned Summer Fashion Trends of 2017

You Might Already Own The Most-Pinned Summer Fashion Trends of 2017

Lauren Caruso
You Might Already Own The Most-Pinned Summer Fashion Trends of 2017
With summer on the upswing, you’ve probably spend a solid chunk of time planning your outfits for every warm-weather opportunity: the outdoor wedding you’ve been thinking about since the couple set the date, the mid-July weekend you plan to spend museum hopping; the music festival you bought tickets for two months ago. Same, same.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

And while we’re huge proponents of shopping your own closet, sometimes you just can’t resist scooping up something new—especially if it’s a rising trend. To help you sort through the noise, the folks at Pinterest put together a report of the top fashion trends for summer 2017, so you can better decide if it’s worth stocking up on that gingham dress you’ve been eyeing (hint: yes) or if you should trade in your collection of off-the-shoulder dresses for something a little more practical (also yes).

Ahead, the seven most-Pinned summer fashion trends of 2017— and the best pieces to add to cart before they sell out.

Embellished Slides
Searches for fur slides, specifically, are up more than 300 percent from 2016.

Photo: instagram / @moderosaofficial
Top Summer Trends—Parme Marin Furry Baby Slides with striped fur and leather sandals
Parme Marin Furry Baby Slides, $253; at Parme Marin

Photo: Parme Marin
Top Summer Trends—Lola Faux Fur slides with faux white fur strap
Lola Faux Fur Slides, $15; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Top Summer Trends—Schutz Analuz Flats with bumble bee and rose beaded embellishment and leather insole
Schutz Analuz Flats, $190; at Schutz

Photo: Schutz
One-Piece Swimsuits
Shocking to no one: One-piece swimsuit searches are up 143 percent.

Photo: instagram / @julia.rguez
Top Summer Trends—Turquoise and Teal Araks Elmar One-Shoulder Swimsuit with side cutout
Araks Elmar One-Shoulder Swimsuit, $325; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Top Summer Trends—Black and white Summersalt Swim Swan-Dive One-Piece with cutout
Summersalt Swim Swan-Dive One-Piece, $95; at Summersalt Swim

Photo: Summersalt Swim
Top Summer Trends—Black square neck Pale Swimwear Shadow Swimsuit with adjustable straps
Pale Swimwear Shadow Swimsuit, $136; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Baker Boy Hats
We can probably thank Bella Hadid for this one: Searches for her must-have summer accessory are up 327 percent, finally beating out fedoras.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Top Summer Trends—Black ASOS Baker Boy Twill Cap
ASOS Baker Boy Twill Cap, $23; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Top Summer Trends—Red Gucci Leather Beret lined with linen
Gucci Leather Beret, $410; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Top Summer Trends—Gray Brixton Fiddler Cap
Brixton Fiddler Cap, $42; at Brixton

Photo: Brixton
Sun-Kissed Millennial Pink
The newest It-color? A paler version of millennial pink. Searches for the more salmon-tinged hue are up 2,400 percent.

Photo: instagram / @thefrankieshop
Top Summer Trends—Sun-kissed Millennial Pink Rust Sleeveless Long Linen Dress with two side pockets
The Open Product Rust Sleeveless Long Linen Dress, $132; at The Frankie Shot

Photo: The Frankie Shot
Top Summer Trends—Sun-kissed Millennial Pink Tavik Emme One-Piece swimsuit with deep V-neck
Tavik Emme One-Piece, $168; at Tavik

Photo: Tavik

Cult Gaia Pink Acrylic Ark Bag, $298; at Cult Gaia

Top Summer Trends—Sun-kissed Millennial Pink Farrow Caludia Wrap Top with self-tie
Farrow Claudia Top, $62; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Denim Skirts
Pinterest searches for the ‘90s must-have are up 50 percent.

Photo: instagram / @shhtephs
Top Summer Trends—High-waisted Pixie Market Denim Skirt with frayed hem
Pixie Market Denim Skirt, $125; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Top Summer Trends—Wilfred Free Ahrens Denim Skirt
Wilfred Free Ahrens Skirt, $95; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Top Summer Trends—Re/Done High Rise Mini Skirt
Re/Done High Rise Mini Skirt, $255; at Forward

Photo: Forward
Straw Totes
Basket bags are at an all-time high: Searched for straw totes are up 125 percent.

Photo: instagram / @eloraaaaa
Top Summer Trends—Hand-woven Indego Africa Vio Banana Leaf Bag
Indego Africa Vio Bag, $110; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Top Summer Trends—Le Birkin Basket Original Bag made from natural cane
Le Birkin Basket Original Bag, $99; at Le Birkin Basket

Photo: Le Birkin Basket
Top Summer Trends—J.Crew Straw Market Tote
J.Crew Straw Market Tote, $54.50; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
The Statement Shoulder
Taking the place of off-the-shoulder tops, searches for asymmetrical shirts are up 60 percent since 2016.

Photo: instagram / @rocky_barnes
Top Summer Trends—Black Ammara Maud Short-sleeve Top
Ammara Maud Top, $350; at Ammara

Photo: Ammara
Top Summer Trends—White Elsa One-Shoulder Top with ribbon tie at the shoulder
Elsa One-Shoudler Top, $68; at Modern Citizen

Photo: Modern Citizen
Top Summer Trends—Blue and white stripe Club Monaco Elisabet Top with self-tie sashes
Club Monaco Elisabet Top, $159.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

