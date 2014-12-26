The 18 Most Naked Red Carpet Looks of 2014

Scroll To See More Images

If nothing else, 2014 was certainly the year we saw a lot more than we bargained for in terms of celebrity bodies. Cornering the market, of course, was Kim Kardashian, who not only broke the Internet with her shiny butt, but also made it a point to basically show us both bare breasts every time she left the house.

But she’s not the only one who reached for the naked dress this year: Miley Cyrus stunned in an ultra-revealing Tom Ford number at an AMFAR Gala, Jennifer Lopez, 45, made girls half her age look like nuns at the VMAs, and Rihanna accepted her CFDA Fashion Icon award in a sheer piece of mesh—with nothing underneath.

To see all the (confident) ladies who walked the red carpet wearing very little in 2014, read on—and let us know which skimpy look is your favorite, and which were a little too desperate.

Miley Cyrus

A black-tie charity event is no match for Miley, who attended the AMFAR Inspiration Gala this October in a black Tom Ford bondage-style number that was especially revealing and featured just a few (debatably) well-placed straps. To the 22-year-old’s credit, her punky blonde pixie served her well—this dress would be considered flat-out slutty on starlets with long flowing waves.

Rumer Willis

Willis stunned when she showed up to the Elle Women in Music event in April in this dress—which technically was a two-piece outfit—designed by Franziska Fox. The getup featured a series of revealing thigh cutouts that climbed so high, Willis’ hot pink underwear was visible. We’re assuming that was on purpose, but one never knows in Hollywood, land of the perpetual wardrobe malfunction.

Rihanna

All eyes in the fashion community were on Rihanna as she accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in June, but clearly the pop superstar wanted to ensure the world’s eyes would be too, thanks to a shockingly slinky embellished Adam Selman gown that was totally see-through. Yes people, we’re talking boobs and butt. Did you expect anything less from the woman who was banned from Instagram for refusing to stop showing her nipples?

Kendall Jenner

The 19-year-old model hosted Canada’s MuchMusic Awards in June and walked the red carpet in a daring Fausto Puglisi number with two side slits up to her waist, revealing her sharp pelvic bones. Angelina who?

Bleona

Who? Nope, this dress still didn’t make us pay attention to this lady. (FYI, she’s an “international recording artist and actress.”

Amber Rose.

There’s not much to say about this silver thing by Laurel DeWitt, except that Amber certainly wasn’t about to upstaged by Kim Kardashian‘s boobs, J. Lo’s body, or anything else at the VMAs.

Joanna Krupa

We think “whoa!” is the only appropriate exclamation after seeing the “Real Housewife of Miami” cast member in this black number with insanely revealing sheer panels, which she wore to a pre-Grammy party in January, and proudly posed for (probably eager) photographers.

Kim Kardashian

Kim wore a number of outfits in 2014 that can be classified as naked, but at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, she left little to the imagination in a latex and sheer gown.

Aubrey O’Day

Leave it to the Danity Kane member to walk a red carpet in this. Oh, and there’s body glitter.

Paris Hilton

Paris turned heads in this black gown with not-so-strategic sheer panels, which she wore to a pre-Gammy party in January. She also confused us with her choice of hairstyle.

Maggie Q

The actress flaunted her flawless physique at the “Divergent” premiere in March.

Alessandra Ambrosio

If anyone can pull off this Alexandre Vaulthier gown, it’s supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio. The bombshell wore the daring dress to the ACRIA’s 19th Annual Holiday Dinner on December 11.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo wowed in a silver cutout gown by Lebanese designer Charbel Zoe at the VMAs and it’s safe to say that she rocked it. Whether the dress is truly stylish or not isn’t the issue: On J.Lo’s killer body (she’s 45 years old, people) it looked pretty banging.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel basically wore black underwear and a little Burberry lace to the GQ Men of the Year awards in September.

Nicki Minaj

This year may have been all about her ass, but Nicki didn’t have any problem showing off her boobs, either.

Maitland Ward

One way for a former sitcom actress to make headlines? Wear this dress, like the former “Boy Meets World” star did in April.

Roselyn Sanchez

Sanchez took sheer to another level at the Latin Grammy Awards in November.