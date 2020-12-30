The 10 Most Liked Celebrity Instagrams From 2020 May Surprise You

In a short time, the dumpster fire we know as 2020 will be over. While it seems like nothing good came of the past year, the most liked Instagram photos of 2020 show a different narrative.

From celebrity engagements and babies to Hollywood tributes, the most liked Instagram photos of 2020 aren’t much, but it shows that some happiness came out of the past shit storm of a year. But before we dive into the Instagram pics that received the most likes in the past 12 months, let’s reminisce on the most liked post on Instagram ever. Can you guess what it is? Well, let us refresh your memory: In January 2019, a man named Chris Godfrey went on a mission to dethrone Kylie Jenner as the world record holder for the most liked picture on Instagram ever. He did so by posting a lone picture of an egg on Instagram with the caption: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌 #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang.”

The picture, which was posted to the account world_record_egg, has since received more than 54 million likes and is the current world record holder for the most liked Instagram post ever. Since breaking the record, the account has turned into a meme page with more than five million followers. The egg, named Eugene, is the fictional owner behind the account. “Positivity, with a dose of realism Comics | Memes | Good News Fact: My selfie is the most liked picture in the 🌎,” the bio reads.

So we know that the most liked Instagram post ever is. But what about the most liked Instagrams from 2020? Read on to find out what those are.

10. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Date Night

Likes: 14.2 million

Posted: October 2020

A year after their break up in October 2019, Kylie and Travis broke the internet by confirming they’re back together in this expensive date night post with Travis partially shirtless and then completely half naked. “dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍 this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨,” Kylie captioned the photo.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo 35th Birthday Party

Likes: 14.3

Posted: February 2020

Before the current health crisis, Cristiano celebrated his 35th birthday in February. He posted a picture of the celebration, which included his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, and son, Cristiano Jr. “It’s time to celebrate my birthday 🥳🥳Thanks my love for this amazing surprise👩‍❤️‍👨,” he captioned the picture.

8. Stormi Protecting Her Mom

Likes: 14.5 million

Posted: October 2020

In October 2020, Kylie posted this sweet video of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, hugging her head as they listened to a sad song. “she said ‘don’t be afraid mommy’ 😢😍,” Kylie captioned the post.

7. Stormi’s Bubble Bath

Likes: 15.3 million

Posted: March 2020

By now, everyone and their moms has seen this cute AF picture of Stormi in a bubble bath. Kylie posted the picture in March 2020 with the caption: “this pic makes me happy.”

6. Ariana Grande’s Engagement

Likes: 15.4 million

Posted: December 2020

Ariana Grande’s engagement to Dalton Gomez, her boyfriend of less than a year, was one of the most surprising celebrity moments of 2020. As expected, it earned her a spot in one of the year’s most liked Instagram pictures. “forever n then some,” she captioned the post.

5. LeBron James’ Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Likes: 15.5 million

Posted: January 2020

After Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in January 2020, his fellow NBA legend LeBron James took to his Instagram with a tribute to his late friend. “I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” he wrote. “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro.”

4. Kylie’s Birthday Post For Travis

Likes: 16 million

Posted: April 2020

In honor of Travis’ 28th birthday in April, Kylie took to her Instagram with a sweet post for her on-again, off-again boyfriend and the father of her child.”DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott,” she wrote.

3. Lionel Messi’s Tribute to Diego Maradona

Likes: 16.4 million

Posted: November 2020

After the death of Argentine football legend and manager Diego Maradona from cardiac arrest in November 2020, Messi took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend. “It is a very sad day for all Argentines and for football,” he wrote on his Instagram via a translation in English. “He is leaving us but he is not going, because Diego is eternal. I will hold close all the beautiful moments I have lived with him and I want to take this time to send my most sincere condolences to all his family and friends. RIP.”

2. Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Likes: 19.1 million

Posted: August 2020

Boseman’s family announced his death in August 2020, revealing that the Black Panther actor passed after a four-year-long battle with cancer. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” Boseman’s family wrote.

1. Cristiano’s Tribute to Diego Maradona

Likes: 19.7 million

Posted: November 2020

The most liked Instagram post of 2020 was Cristiano’s tribute to Argentine football legend and manager, Diego Maradona, in November 2020. The athlete died of cardiac arrest at the age of 60. “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician,” Cristiano wrote via an English translation. “He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten.”