These Are the Most-Liked Instagrams of 2016—and Other Insta News

It should come as no surprise that the most-liked Instagram of the year was from Selena Gomez, since she has more followers than anyone else: With 103 million, she leaves her nearest competitor, bestie Taylor Swift, in the dust by nearly 10 million people. But it may surprise you that the post Gomez’ followers double-tapped the most was actually … an ad for Coke.

Gomez landed a whopping eight of the top 10 most-liked Insta slots this year, which is really saying something—but again, she has 103 million followers, so it kind of stands to reason. Also, her top post—in which she sips soda from a red-and-white striped straw, wearing a red tank top and sporting perfectly painted red talons—only got 5.9 million likes, which means only 5.7 percent of her followers bothered to tap it twice.

The only other person who managed to get on the most-liked list this year is Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the lowly sixth most-followed celeb in the world, but his followers are obviously particularly loyal.

After Gomez and Swift, Instagram announced today that the most-followed accounts this year include Ariana Grande with 90.2 million followers; Beyoncé with 89.2 million; Kim Kardashian with 88.2 million; Cristiano Ronaldo with 82.8 million; Kylie Jenner with 80 million; Dwayne Johnson with 71.5 million (who knew?!); Nicki Minaj with 69.4 million; and Kendall Jenner with 69.2 million.

Click through to see the top 10 most-liked Instagrams of 2016, and feel free to use them for a little inspiration for your own posts next year. A little onstage yoga in the middle of your world tour, perhaps?