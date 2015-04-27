These Are the 3 Biggest Fashion Trends Right Now, According To Google

Forget the runways—it seems Google has the answer to what the biggest fashion trends are right now. According the search engine, three must-have trends are athletic-inspired jogger pants (worn in place of jeans), 1970s-inspired Palazzo pants, and tulle skirts, which are particularly popular, according to Google, for upcoming summer weddings.

The trends that are losing steam meanwhile? Peplum dresses are one. “People have worn it and they’ve enjoyed it and now they’re ready to move on,” Lisa Green of Google told The New York Times. Another is skinny jeans—so ubiquitous a staple that women tend to not even think of skinny jeans as a trend. String bikinis have faced a similar fate, with women right now on the hunt for retro-inspired bathing suits that take their cues from the 1960s and fashion icons like Brigitte Bardot.

Google said it came to these conclusions by analyzing apparel-related searches both at the start of 2014, and the start of 2015, to compare which items were growing in popularity, and which were fading in interest.

Here, a closer look at the three fashion trends to keep an eye on in the coming months.

1. Jogger Pants

Athletic-inspired basics have been a huge trend over the course of the last year, so it should come as no surprise that jogger pants for men, women, and even kids, have been trending on Google. In particular, Google data analysts pointed out that people are using Google to find out which brands offer them, and what the best deals are. The most-searched style, by the way? That would be emoji jogger pants.

2. Palazzo Pants

1970s fashions are everywhere for Spring, but it’s palazzo pants in particular that are trending. Google data analysts pointed that the trend has been spreading thanks to celebrity endorsements from Solange Knowles, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lawrence, who made the trend pop in “American Hustle.”

3. Tulle Skirts

Just in time for summer weddings, tulle skirts are trending on Google this year, up 34 percent from January 2014 to January 2015. Women are searching for tulle skirts in a rainbow of colors (and even rainbow tulle skirts are trending) but black and white are the most popular of the bunch. And women seem not only interested in buying tulle skirts, they are also interested in making their own, according to both Google searches and YouTube views of tutorial videos of DIY tulle skirts.