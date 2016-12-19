Some of the Most-Googled Diets of 2016 Are Hilarious

We’re at that weird point in the year when everything is about retrospection and year-end roundups and we’re inundated with information about the past 12 months. In that vein, we bring you the most-Googled diets of the year, which should give you a good idea of where we’re at collectively.

Before we get started, let us point out that two of the diets on the list are hardly diets at all, but rather just foods with the word “diet” on the end of them. As for the other eight, well—perhaps they are legit diets, as far as “legit diets” go, but as far as we’re concerned, the word “diet” is a four-letter word. We’re all for eating healthy and everything in moderation, but it shouldn’t be news to anyone that temporary restrictive diets don’t work.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the top-10 most-Googled diets of the year.

1. GOLO Diet

2. Taco Diet

3. Military Diet Substitutes

4. Atkins 40

5. Ketogenic Diet Foods

6. Dissociated Diet

7. The Wild Diet

8. Pizza Diet

9. Dukan Diet Results

10. Mono Diet

Yes, that’s correct: the taco diet is on there, which likely refers to the taco cleanse, a satirical cookbook that has nothing to do with dieting and everything to do with creating delicious tacos. As to the pizza diet—there was that NYC pizza chef who lost a bunch of weight eating a margherita pizza every day, but he was also exercising and eating well, and a small Neapolitan-style pizza daily is quite different from eating an actual entire pizza every day.

So—there you have it. Don’t rush out and start your pizza diet anytime soon. Unless your pizza diet looks like having pizza for lunch today, in which case—bon appetit.