What’s the Most Extravagant Moment You’ve Witnessed Out East? Hamptons’ Most Stylish Tell All



Our sister site StyleCaster has just unveiled its annual list of the Hamptons’ most stylish residents, and we couldn’t help but pick their brains for the most extravagant things they have witnessed when they’re out east. From planes to dinner to outrageous spending, these folks have seen it all. Read on for all the juicy details.

Marie Robinson, Celebrity Colorist: “Taking a helicopter there, just go do someone’s hair in their Hamptons home. It was a benefit for the Ross School. There was an insane biding war for a date with a famous entrepreneur.”

James Huniford, Interior Designer: “A seated dinner for 300 people on the beach at sunset!”

Joey Wolffer, Owner, The Styleliner: “Extravagant is not my style but a great memory was pulling into the famous estate Villa Maria in Water Mill with the Styleliner to visit a customer. They had given me the address but I had no idea it was that estate!”

Jenny Ljungberg, Owner, The Maidstone: “On my first visit to the Hamptons, I walked along the beach and saw a beautiful house. My friend told me it was on the market for $27 million and I thought, ‘Wow! This is certainly a playground for the rich and famous. Or those that wish they were…'”

Leyla Marchetto, Owner, Navy Beach (pictured): “A few summers ago when Fly The Whale’s Whale Force One seaplane first landed in Fort Pond Bay right in front of Navy Beach (with a group of guests who had just gotten off work on a Friday in Manhattan) I might have said that was the most extravagant moment I’d seen. But now I think it’s pure genius! I mean, why drive or take the train when you could fly to dinner?”

Jayma Cardoso, Owner, The Surf Lodge: “Private parties always seem like the most extravagant events to me, just because the time and resources the host puts behind them. I went to a private party where they had a long outdoor dining table set up for 100 people, fireworks, Krug Rosé, serving Hundred Acre wine, and the dinner was prepared by Chef Eric Ripert [of Le Bernardin].”

Natalie Holst and Rochelle Lee, Designers, Holst + Lee: “We once witnessed a guy dropping $8,000 in the Ralph Lauren store in East Hampton in ten minutes.”

Sam Talbot, Head Chef, TURF: “The most extravagant moments I’ve seen wouldn’t be able to be written here, they would have to be reserved for a late night no-holds-barred talk show on cable past midnight…”